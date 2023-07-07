All India K-pop Contest 2023 Delhi regional round witnessed performers immersing themselves in the Hallyu wave, as they shared their experiences

All India K-pop Contest 2023 Delhi regional round was hosted by Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) and Korean Culture India Fanclub on June 13, 2023. The contest was also part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties between Korea and India. Korean Culture India Fanclub organized the Delhi regionals of the K-pop Contest 2023 at Aiwan-E-Galib Auditorium partnered with LG and Hallyuism.

A total of 27 teams with 13 in the dance and 14 in the vocal categories, participated in this year’s Delhi K-pop Contest. It featured a mix of K-pop and Korean music, breathtaking choreography, and perfect K-styled outfits. The contest happens every year in India over a period of about six months with four rounds categorized as online, regional, semi-finale, and grand finale.

The online round was held from April 26 to May 13 and the country saw 11,071 teams in participation. It is worth noting that this is the highest number of participants since the contest began in 2011 in India. The participants who qualified in the preliminary online round competed next in the regional round across 11 cities in India.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the contest has been held online for the past few years, but the 2023 edition marked the first offline K-pop Contest after COVID-19.

In the latest coverage, Sportskeeda SK Pop's Kumari Khushboo engaged in conversations with the judges, anchors, and performers at the highly anticipated All India K-pop Contest 2023 Delhi regional round. The interviews delved into their personal experiences, unearthing fascinating anecdotes and capturing the essence of the Korean Cultural event.

The Delhi K-pop Contest 2023 showcased electrifying performances and an abundance of immense talent

The Delhi 2023 K-pop Contest has once again been held under the supervision of Prerna Tiwari, the founder of Hallyuism and the Korean Culture India Fan Club. The K-pop Contest has witnessed immaculate performances by the judges, special performers, and participants. One of the highlights of the event was that it was run by youth and their incredible enthusiasm.

From the organizers, anchors, judges, and contestants to the audience, it was the young minds and the energy reflected in the successful and uplifting event.

The Delhi K-pop Contest organizers also played various K-pop music videos in the background before the start of the contest. This left fans with memorable moments as they watched their favorite K-pop stars on the big screen. This included videos like DUMB DUMB by JEON SOMI, Permission to Dance by BTS, Love Shot by EXO, and Latata by (G)I-DLE.

The event began with a beautiful Indian classical dance performance by Smiti Iyer. She is an Indian classical dancer and a Korean culture promoter contributing to Hallyuism. Smiti Iyer graced the stage with a euphoric performance featuring her immaculate expressions, and perfect dance moves to Korean music.

The Delhi K-pop Contest’s judges were the winners of the previous year's contest in the vocal and dance categories. They made the event memorable with their performances featuring popular songs and OSTs. This included. K-drama Goblin’s OST Beautiful by Crush, A Business Proposal OST Love, Maybe by MeloMance, Rover by EXO's Kai, and BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom.

The judges included Unnati Singh Bilwal and Jincy Jacob in the vocal category, and Rachna Bhagat and Ashish Dhankhar in the dance category. There were also special performances by the past winners of the contest featuring We Are Family Crew and MIXDUP GIRLS.

Then the Delhi K-pop Contest showcased various breathtaking performances in both the vocal and dance category featuring top-charting Korean tracks.

The tracks included You and I by Park Bom, LALISA by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Feel Special by TWICE, Psycho by Red Velvet, and ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM. Along with that, they also had tracks like Promise by BTS' Jimin, WANNABE by ITZY, I Will Go to You Like the First Snow by Ailee, Maria by MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and Super by Seventeen.

The Delhi Regional Round of the K-pop Contest 2023 winners in the vocal category were:

Prachi Sharma (First Position)

Srija Paul (Second Position)

Pragati Singh (Third Position)

In the dance category, the winners were:

OUTKASTS (First Position)

Mercy (Second Position)

THE EXPONENTIAL CREW (Third Position)

The hosts of the Delhi K-pop Contest also gave an opportunity to the audience to showcase their talent on the contest’s stage and the Delhi audience took it tremendously. The audience performances included K-drama Descendants Of The Sun OST Everytime by EXO's Chen and Punch, Still With You by Jung Kook. The last song is a popular and mesmerizing track by K-pop group BTS’ Golden Maknae.

There was also a K-pop Random Dance section outside the auditorium. It was specially organized for the fans who wanted to showcase their K-pop dance moves or simply groove to get the best out of the event. Fans were seen enjoying and showcasing their talent on the popular K-pop tracks featuring Hype boy by NewJeans, and more.

Meanwhile, Delhi will soon have the final round of the K-pop Contest India 2023. The final round of the event will also be a special cultural event to celebrate G20 Summit with K-pop artists from Korea.

The K-pop Contest 2023 regional rounds winners 1 in vocal and 1 in dance categories from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhopal, Kohima, Lucknow and Itanagar will be competing. The winner of the finals will get a trip to Korea as a prize.

Delhi K-pop Contest 2023 performers recount fascinating moments from the Korean cultural event

In the latest coverage, Sportskeeda SK Pop's Kumari Khushboo had a conversation with the judges, hosts, and performers of the All India K-pop Contest 2023 Delhi regional round. The interviews reveal captivating stories for K-pop fans and encapsulate the spirit of this esteemed Korean Cultural event.

The Delhi K-pop Contest was hosted by the very interactive Khushi Yadav, a Korea-India Dosti Supporter at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. Sharing her experience of the event, Khushi said that it was a whole new experience for her and spoke about how it took them a very long time to prepare for the event. However, she noted that in the end, it all paid off.

"Our organizers kept everything in mind and polished each and every part that could enhance the quality of the contest. It was my first ever Korean event hosting and I was on cloud nine when I got this opportunity," Khushi said.

She added that she was initially worried if she would be able to do it perfectly or not but in the end, it worked out well for her and she got a lot of praise from the audience. Khushi thanked the sponsors and the audience who made the event a "great success," and said that she is looking forward to similar opportunities.

An Indian classical dancer Smiti Iyer said that she was "thrilled with excitement" when she found out that she would perform at the opening performance of the regional round. She said that she never knew she could perform a classical dance to K-pop and called it a new thing for her.

She added that she was initially nervous if people like or encourage the art form. However, she said that after her performance, she got a lot of compliments from the audience and performers which gave her a "sense of motivation for the future."

"One last thing is that I am happy to claim this one such opportunity that came to me for the first time, as a solo dancer," the dancer noted.

One of the judges for the Vocal category of the contest was Unnati Singh Bilwal. She has been a past winner of the Delhi K-pop Contest and also discussed her experience at the event.

"It was my first time participating in the contest as a judge, I had always seen it as a vocal category participant but this time I got to judge it in the same category. It was very hard for me to judge the contest because everyone was just so amazing I couldn't stop my excitement," Unnati stated.

She added that she got a chance to meet a number of other amazing judges and even performed on stage after three years of performing online.

"It was an amazing and mesmerizing experience that I would never forget. Really hope to judge the contest again in the future. And lastly, I would like to say the best of luck to all the participants," she said.

One of the judges of the contest in the dance category Rachna Bhagat a member of the LOKALZ CREW and also a past winner of the K-pop Contest.

"I have been a judge for the Delhi regionals for the past 3 years after covid happened honestly watching all participants put the same efforts with online participation as well made me so proud that no matter what situation it was fans always participated and showed their talent + efforts," Rachna told the Kumari Khushboo.

She added that the Korean Cultural India Fanclub organized the event offline which gave contestants the opportunity to share the stage with other K-pop enthusiasts.

"Literally as a judge and being a huge K-POP enthusiast I was so happy to be a part of it. Every single person on stage made the stage filled with joy and the vibe that K-POP holds," the judge said.

She added that she was incredibly proud of the new faces and fans who came forward and performed while enjoying it as much as the audience did.

Indian fans were elated to attend this year's Delhi K-pop Contest 2023 which has been a success for the participants to get the unique platform to showcase their skills. It was also an exemplary effort by the organizers which has given the best experience for the audience.

Fans are also looking forward to attending more such events to discover K-pop artists in India.

