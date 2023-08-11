"We don't have the power to reject a national event": Dispatch reveals K-pop artists are being forced to perform at 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert

On Friday, August 11, for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert, Dispatch released an article that revealed many K-pop groups and idols have been pressured and forced into performing at the national event. There were several hiccups during the organization of the event, including shifting the date and the venue (which were changed not once but twice), causing much inconvenience to everyone involved in the event.

However, the sudden changes have been hard for some K-pop groups to work with as it clashes with their busy schedules. Dispatch revealed that the organizing committee of the event has shown no consideration for them and has been forcing the K-pop agencies and idols to clear their schedules.

When interviewed by a Dispatch representative, one entertainment agency stated:

"We don't have the power to reject a national event. We can only change our schedules to attend."

Dispatch exposes the organizing committee of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert for forcing K-pop idols to perform at the event

The World Scout Jamboree is an event that gathers scouts from around the world, and it organizes the swapping of badges for scout members aged 14 to 17. South Korea was set to proudly organize the global event, bringing in over 40,000 teenage scout members and representatives from 155 countries.

K-pop Super Live, or the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert that's being organized through KBS K-pop, is an effort by the South Korean government to compensate for the failure of their last World Scout Jamboree that happened earlier this year. Many appreciated the rollout of a concert, but there is some dissatisfaction as to how the government is going about making preparations for the concert.

While the concert was initially set to take place on August 6 at Saemangeum's Outdoor Stadium, after a couple of venue changes, the concert was finally postponed to August 11 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. This was due to several reasons, including safety concerns regarding a heat wave, unsanitary bathrooms, and bug-infested camp fields.

Venue changes for the event (Image via Dispatch)

This naturally led to many scouts withdrawing from the event. Therefore, to appease and calm the scouts who've been disappointed by the handling of the event, the organizing committee for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert has been pressurizing K-pop idols and groups to perform at the event regardless of their busy schedules.

HYBE confessed that they were asked to send about 45,000 units of BTS merchandise as requested by the event's organizing company. Additionally, artists who were unable to perform at the event due to the change of venue and timing were allegedly pressured by the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert's organizing committee to perform.

Report on K-pop artists performing at the event (Image vis Dispatch)

Given that it's a national event that could potentially affect the country's reputation, many K-pop agencies have allegedly been forced to compromise and submit to demands made by the government. However, another concern raised by the K-pop agencies, as Dispatch reports, is that they are not sure if the artists will get paid. A representative of 'D' Entertainment Agency confessed:

"It costs more than 10 million KRW for hair and makeup for idols, but there is no mention of guarantees or payment, so it's hard for us to even form a team of staff (for the Jamboree concert)."

Additionally, given that safety concerns are still prevalent, with a possible typhoon and the dangers of a heat wave, the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert may also fail to adhere to certain safety regulations.

As the complaints and concerns regarding the mishandling of K-pop groups and the lack of proper preparation from the South Korean government (more specifically, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism), many seem to believe that it would be safer for the event to be canceled.