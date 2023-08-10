 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert Lineup: NewJeans, Kwon Eunbi, and more

The official KBS K-pop YouTube channel announcement regarding the final lineup of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert received mixed reactions from the K-pop fandom. The announcement was made on August 9, 2023.
The yearly music festival is one of the most awaited events in the K-pop industry, which gathers many new and budding artists. With several exciting and show-stopping artists filling up the fourth and fifth generations, the upcoming music festival has already proven to be a huge success, and fans can hardly wait to see what they have in store for them.
All K-pop artists who'll be performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert: NewJeans, Kwon Eunbi, and more
The 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, or K-pop Super Live, will be its twenty-fifth year and comes with an exciting list of artists. The concert was to take place on August 6 at the outdoor stadium located in Saemangeum. However, safety concerns due to the heat wave caused its postponing. It was rescheduled for August 11 to Jeonbuk World Cup Stadium.
Typhoon warnings again caused a change of venue, and it will finally happen at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Resembling its title, the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, before the actual concert an actual Jamboree, which refers to a national camping assembly of Boys Scouts, will take place.
The closing ceremony will extend from 5:30 to 6 PM, which will soon be followed by the concert at 7 PM. The concert is roughly expected to run for about two hours, ideally ending around 9 PM. Following the changes in the date and the venue, the concert's organizing committee along with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced that there's been a slight shift in the artist lineup too.
Here is the new set of artists who'll be performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert:
- MAMAMOO
- NCT Dream
- THE BOYZ
- ITZY
- NewJeans
- MONSTA X: Shownu & Hyungwon
- KARD
- fromis_9
- HolyBang
- Kwon Eunbi
- Jo Yuri
- Kang Daniel
- P1HARMONY
- The New Six
- ATBO
- xikers
- Liberante
- ZEROBASEONE
- IVE
Several K-pop artists from the official lineup were removed due to the artists' inability to match the concert date with their busy schedules.
The 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert's new lineup stirs up the internet
Given that the concert is a national event in Korea, which also celebrates one of the highlights of the country, K-pop, fans build high expectations for the same every year. While many fans were already upset with the constant venue change and postponement of the concert, they were all the more upset to learn about the removal of artists from the final lineup.
One of the biggest disappointments for the K-pop fandom was BTS' cancellation. Since their schedules collided, they won't attend the event. However, HYBE mentioned they'll send merchandise to involve BTS' presence to the best of their efforts.
But the unsettling event among fans was the fact that they believe BTS is being used to fix the controversies surrounding the government and their organization of the concert. However, with BTS not attending anymore, fans have only been happy to hear the news.
Additionally, many other artists have also backed out from the show due to their inability to match their schedules with the concerts. STAYC, NMIXX, &TEAM, Lee Chayeon, NATURE, and VERIVERY, initially expected to participate in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, are no longer a part of the same.
While IVE got initially removed from the lineup, an announcement on August 10 confirmed that they'll be performing to keep up their promise to fans. Given that there are still alerts and safety concerns regarding the show's venue, fans are unhappy with the progression.
Regardless of the several changes and confusion, fans are still undoubtedly excited about the concert given the exciting and thrilling list of artists performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert.