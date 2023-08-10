 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert Lineup: NewJeans, Kwon Eunbi, and more

The official KBS K-pop YouTube channel announcement regarding the final lineup of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert received mixed reactions from the K-pop fandom. The announcement was made on August 9, 2023.

The yearly music festival is one of the most awaited events in the K-pop industry, which gathers many new and budding artists. With several exciting and show-stopping artists filling up the fourth and fifth generations, the upcoming music festival has already proven to be a huge success, and fans can hardly wait to see what they have in store for them.

All K-pop artists who'll be performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert: NewJeans, Kwon Eunbi, and more

The 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, or K-pop Super Live, will be its twenty-fifth year and comes with an exciting list of artists. The concert was to take place on August 6 at the outdoor stadium located in Saemangeum. However, safety concerns due to the heat wave caused its postponing. It was rescheduled for August 11 to Jeonbuk World Cup Stadium.

Typhoon warnings again caused a change of venue, and it will finally happen at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Resembling its title, the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, before the actual concert an actual Jamboree, which refers to a national camping assembly of Boys Scouts, will take place.

The closing ceremony will extend from 5:30 to 6 PM, which will soon be followed by the concert at 7 PM. The concert is roughly expected to run for about two hours, ideally ending around 9 PM. Following the changes in the date and the venue, the concert's organizing committee along with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced that there's been a slight shift in the artist lineup too.

Here is the new set of artists who'll be performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert:

MAMAMOO

NCT Dream

THE BOYZ

ITZY

NewJeans

MONSTA X: Shownu & Hyungwon

KARD

fromis_9

HolyBang

Kwon Eunbi

Jo Yuri

Kang Daniel

P1HARMONY

The New Six

ATBO

xikers

Liberante

ZEROBASEONE

IVE

Several K-pop artists from the official lineup were removed due to the artists' inability to match the concert date with their busy schedules.

The 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert's new lineup stirs up the internet

Given that the concert is a national event in Korea, which also celebrates one of the highlights of the country, K-pop, fans build high expectations for the same every year. While many fans were already upset with the constant venue change and postponement of the concert, they were all the more upset to learn about the removal of artists from the final lineup.

One of the biggest disappointments for the K-pop fandom was BTS' cancellation. Since their schedules collided, they won't attend the event. However, HYBE mentioned they'll send merchandise to involve BTS' presence to the best of their efforts.

But the unsettling event among fans was the fact that they believe BTS is being used to fix the controversies surrounding the government and their organization of the concert. However, with BTS not attending anymore, fans have only been happy to hear the news.

alina⁷ @everythingoes22 I just saw this comment on reddit about the whole jamboree event. The entire thing is such a sh*tshow, bigger than I even thought it would be. The sk goverment should be ashamed pic.twitter.com/AQGxI5J8GI

✰ @daintymkl pic.twitter.com/svXfqbtPhy twitter.com/renjunsunboy/s… op was so real for that bcos fyi, the rehearsals for this event (jamboree) has been cancelled due to safety concern as a typhoon is starting to approach sokor, but the event will still push thru tomorrow. idk why can't they cancel this event or atleast sm cancels for dream

su 💛 @renjunsunboy pic.twitter.com/23FlZngCas today when the fansign began a czennie yelled “don’t go to jamboree!!!” so mark went “oh that was too honest just now, i like when our czennies are honest but that was too honest just now” and was surprised? & chuckled? but they all said they understand that czennies r worried

lucy 开 @taeikai jamboree messing up so bad they’re apologising with the insanest kpop concert lineup omg why did i lowkey win pic.twitter.com/j0JzsQPVUR

Ren⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭(busy) @renkiger_ twitter.com/renkiger_/stat… I’m still furious and think the Korean gov’s embarrassing disaster & dangerous failures at organizing the jamboree should be widely known as they’re attempting to have BTS try to “fix” the blow national reputation is taking, but I also feel so bad for the volunteers and scouts + pic.twitter.com/I8AuCTzCGG

jin #1 misser @jinakgay right wing politicians asking the military to pull out seokjin for a moment in his enlistment just for the sake of saving their national embarrassment in whatever theyre doing in world scout jamboree as if he didnt just declined the pres before and wth their military band for? pic.twitter.com/0xzMPejcLn

ꢂ @newjidorr this is the typhoon khanun that hit busan today. the wind is moving north. i need south korea govt to cancel that jamboree concert immediately! pic.twitter.com/lBF9SvBkfl

Additionally, many other artists have also backed out from the show due to their inability to match their schedules with the concerts. STAYC, NMIXX, &TEAM, Lee Chayeon, NATURE, and VERIVERY, initially expected to participate in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert, are no longer a part of the same.

While IVE got initially removed from the lineup, an announcement on August 10 confirmed that they'll be performing to keep up their promise to fans. Given that there are still alerts and safety concerns regarding the show's venue, fans are unhappy with the progression.

Regardless of the several changes and confusion, fans are still undoubtedly excited about the concert given the exciting and thrilling list of artists performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Concert.