"Born to serve the genderism": SHINee‘s Taemin stuns fans with his unexpected look for performance at Seoul World Cup Stadium

SHINee’s Lee Taemin blew away the entire K-pop world on July 27, 2023, with his unique gender-defying look for his performance as a solo artist during the halftime of a Coupang Play Series soccer match between Atlético Madrid and K-League XI at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Taemin charmed both national and international attendees with his unconventional outfit, featuring a cropped shirt, a stylish blazer, and a skirt. Contrary to expectations of a more masculine performance for a football event, he surprised everyone by showcasing a perfect blend of feminine and masculine, redefining gender norms in a professional manner.

Needless to say, as soon as fans saw the outfit, they took to social media to praise the idol's unique choice of outfit.

SHINee's Taemin lauded by the K-pop community for his distinctive look

South Korea hosted the second season of the Coupang Play Series recently, a prestigious event where top European football clubs play pre-season matches in Asia. The inaugural match was filled with excitement and grandeur as a spectacular opening ceremony set the stage for a night to remember.

To add a touch of musical charm to the event, several renowned K-pop artists were invited to perform, making it a truly memorable experience for attendees.

Among the dazzling lineup of performers, Taemin of the legendary K-pop group SHINee stood out the most. As a solo artist, he took the stage with confidence and charisma, while his bandmates proudly supported and cheered for him from the stands. He chose to perform his popular song MOVE, but what truly stole the show was his striking outfit.

Dressed in a formal black and white blazer suit, Taemin redefined fashion norms in a completely unique way. Underneath his black blazer, he sported a cropped white formal shirt, something typically associated with women's attires. To add an extra touch of flair, he paired his regular trousers with a pleated black skirt, creating a look that was both unconventional and gender-neutral.

The confidence with which the SHINee star carried this outfit left K-pop fans in awe and admiration.

Taemin's bold representation of gender-fluid fashion and the idea that clothing doesn't define gender roles earned him widespread praise from all corners of the world. The international nature of the series emphasized the significance of his statement.

The impact of the HARD singer's fashion choice echoed beyond the stadium, as fans flooded social media with admiration for his bold expression.

Cazz @Cazz2414

This outfit, this is how you show clothes can be gender neutral.

#TAEMIN Taemin is stunningThis outfit, this is how you show clothes can be gender neutral. pic.twitter.com/uJZKDQd5nu " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/uJZKDQd5nu

kendyl⁷ @hobicheeki taemin is like the ultimate gender

NEO 🐯 @loeysbbg

pic.twitter.com/yNEUE5AaI2 idea taemin in a crop shirt and a skirt is exactly what i want my gender to be

Taemin's memorable performance at the Coupang Play Series not only showcased his talent but also highlighted the power of K-pop and its artists to challenge conventions and inspire positive change.

Some of the other artists who performed at the inaugural ceremony are SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids' Changbin, and Young Tak.