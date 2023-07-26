“Our men delivered yet again!”: Fans go gaga as MONSTA X’s sub-unit SHOWNU X HYUNGWON unveils Love Me A Little MV for their mini-album debut

MONSTAX's first sub-unit SHOWNU X HYUNGWON has released their first song titled Love Me A Little, and fans haven’t been able to keep calm since. On July 25, 2023, STARSHIP Entertainment, the official entertainment company of the group MONSTAX, dropped the music video of the song on their official YouTube channel, and it became an instant sensation.

Shaunte 🐢✨ @SadMaiden

#LoveMeALittle #THEUNSEEN

Shownu & Hyungwon are so damn amazing!!!! I knew this album was going to be fire and it is! Our men delivered yet again! Go listen, buy, luxuriate in this masterpiece!Shownu & Hyungwon are so damn amazing!!!! twitter.com/OfficialMonsta…

The song is part of the sub-unit's first mini-album, THE UNSEEN, and its edgy and powerful aura has fascinated audiences worldwide. Through the group's official Instagram page, both members were seen sending out a loving plea to their fans, asking them to support their new sub-unit by watching the video.

MONSTAX's first sub-unit HYUNGWON X SHOWNU releases their first song and music video Love Me A Little

The new track, Love Me A Little, will have the honor of serving as the title song of SHOWNU X HYUNGWON’s debut mini-album, THE UNSEEN. The lyrics of the song convey a deeply passionate and intense love, where the speaker is infatuated with someone to the point of obsession. The song explores the overwhelming range of emotions and feelings experienced when falling deeply for someone.

The music video, a mesmerizing blend of dark and light themes, showcases an interplay of lighting effects paired with an addictive melody. Water is a prominent element throughout the video, diffusing it with symbolism and fluidity. Hyungwon's and Shownu's attire also adds to the sensuality of the song.

Their ensembles alternate between blingy and shiny outfits (that add a touch of sensuality) and formal attire. Hyungwon's unique style stands out as he dons a crop shirt, exuding an air of distinction. The meticulously choreographed dance sequences have also left fans utterly enchanted.

Interestingly, the song's release provided relief to MONSTAX fans who were saddened by member Joohoney's enlistment on July 24. Taking to Twitter, fans flooded the platform with messages of support, congratulating the sub-unit on their new release and appreciating the concept of their new song:

🌈moonmoon ¹²⁷ ⛽️-🐻🍊🐢💎🌕🌻🗝🏔 @moonmoonart1 Just finally watched the MV! So so good! Also love me a little 100% needed to be the title track! So proud of both of them twitter.com/officialmonsta…

アイリーン🎋❧ @lovemx_xg

Visuals:

Choreography:

Styling/MU:

MV Production:



Plus, the melody is so addicting. I can't stop replaying the "dudududu" part in my head. I rarely fall in love with a song from the first listen, but this one is an exception can't wait for their Song:Visuals:Choreography:Styling/MU:MV Production:Plus, the melody is so addicting. I can't stop replaying the "dudududu" part in my head.I rarely fall in love with a song from the first listen, but this one is an exceptioncan't wait for their twitter.com/OfficialMonsta…

danyo @danyooje twitter.com/iqazaleh/statu… see i'm not the only one obsessed over this part like

monsta x loops @mxloops



LOVE ME A LITTLE OUT NOW

#THEUNSEEN #MONSTAX #몬스타엑스 pic.twitter.com/euQo3ACHBi THE GASP I LET OUT DURING THIS PART ESP WHEN GHEY FOCUS ON SHOWNU?!?,/;!> I FUCKING LOST ITLOVE ME A LITTLE OUT NOW

Shownu and Hyungwon greet fans in an Instagram video

MONSTA X's official Instagram page treated fans with not one but two delightful videos featuring Hyungwon and Shownu extending warm greetings to both indigenous and international fans in Korean and English. The duo passionately appealed to the audience to support their newest song.

In these heartwarming videos, the duo revealed the underlying theme of their debut album and emphasized that it revolves around the idea of self-reflection and acknowledging how others perceive you. Moreover, the album boasts five tracks, each crafted to showcase their unique style and artistic expression.

Talking about the title track, Shownu said:

"Love Me A Little is about being conflicted between your real self and the person you want to be. It is produced by Hyungwon."

With this explosive debut, fans can't help but eagerly anticipate what the future holds for MONSTAX's sub-unit. As the duo continues to enthrall the music industry and touch the hearts of fans worldwide, Love Me A Little marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in their musical journey.