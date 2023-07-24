"Serve well": MONSTA X's Lee Jooheon makes fans emotional as he officially enlists in the military

On July 24, 2023, MONSTA X's beloved member Lee Jooheon, also known as Joohoney, officially enlisted for his military service, marking a significant milestone in his career. At 28 years old, he made the decision to fulfill his duty to the nation, leaving fans emotional, who wished well for his health and safety.

✨Lexi wonho's military wife (Fan Account) @Silentmbb We will wait for you too! Take care our little bee twitter.com/OfficialMonsta… Serve well HoneyWe will wait for you too! Take care our little bee

He was also surrounded by his beloved group members, who had come together to send him off. The Beautiful Liar singer made sure to properly convey his temporary goodbye to fans by sharing his heartfelt words and releasing group photos of him along with his members.

MONSTA X's Lee Jooheon becomes the group's third member to enlist in the military

On July 24, Jooheon enlisted in the military officially, and news has it that he will undergo basic training before being deployed as an active duty army soldier. The exact location and time of his enlistment are being kept private, allowing him to quietly transition into this new phase of his life.

The news of the idol's military enlistment sparked a range of emotions among fans. While some were emotional and conveyed heartfelt messages, others sent their warmest wishes for his health and success during this period. Twitter became a platform for these mixed reactions, with fans expressing their love and support for their "Honey" as he began his military service.

eden💜 @langga1996 ! Good luck and please take good care of yourself and comeback to us healthy !



#JOOHONEY #MONSTA_X twitter.com/OfficialMonsta… Go honey! Good luck and please take good care of yourself and comeback to us healthy

CRYS✨JOOBEE’S✨GOBLIN👹 @honeybeaming 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 SERVE WELL, JOOBEE! I WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, MY ANGEL 🥹🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 twitter.com/officialmonsta…

Sade🪷 @Sadetreann08 IM NOT READY FOR HIM TO GO @_missyjx @ckyunstd SOBBINGIM NOT READY FOR HIM TO GO@_missyjx

uⁿˢᵉᵉⁿ ᵃⁿᵈ hᵃʳᵈ ♔ @avengetones pic.twitter.com/g1y1g1JTdz I’m really happy & grateful that jooheon got to do all of these amazing things right before enlistment. Like it really felt like he was checking off a bucket list and he produced so much content for us right before a drought. I’m gonna miss him so much

🏁✨Liv'n Overdrive ✨🏁 @ALoveKilla4ya This account will be on a 24 hour hiatus on Monday, July 24 2023

In order to properly process Lee Jooheon's mandatory enlistment.



Thank you for your understanding and we will resume regular scheduled programming on Tuesday, July 25 2023

The idol has now joined Shownu and Minhyuk as the third member of MONSTA X to enroll into the military. While his temporary absence is undoubtedly felt by fans, their support remains stronger than ever as they eagerly await the return of their favorite idol.

Jooheon shared heartfelt photos and addressed fans in a note before his enlistment

In the days leading to his enlistment, fans could witness Jooheon's heartfelt gesture of love for his members as well as his fans. The MONSTA X members display their unity and camaraderie by following a simple tradition of helping each other shave their heads before enlisting. The idea was originally proposed by Minhyuk.

A couple of days ago, Jooheon had shaved his head and made a heart shape on the floor with the shaved strands of his hair. He took to his personal Instagram to share this touching moment, where member Hyungwon was seen hugging his bald head.

Before parting ways for a while, the group spent precious moments together, sharing a meal and coffee as a gesture of love and support for Jooheon. The star also made the decision to step down from his position as the emcee of the MC Countdown show, showcasing his professional nature as an artist.

The idol endeared himself further to fans when he expressed his love for them through a heartfelt note that was shared through the social media handles of the group's company, STARSHIP Entertainment. In the note, he said,

"I will take a short break, and I will try to make it more valuable and meaningful when I return, so please look forward to my return home. I hope you don't forget and love MONSTA X even while I'm in the military, and I ask for your love and anticipation for Shownu X Hyungwon's unit activities and the all the members' activities. I love the members and our MONBEBE so much."

As he begins this new chapter, fans believe that Jooheon's passion, talent, and dedication will continue to shine brightly, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.