"This is so cool": Fans gush over MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon's trailer for their debut album THE UNSEEN

An exciting piece of news greeted MONSTA X's fans on July 10, 2023, as the teaser for the sub-unit consisting of members Shownu and Hyungwon's highly anticipated mini-album, THE UNSEEN, was released on YouTube. The mini-album itself is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, at 6 pm KST, with the tracklist being unveiled on July 12.

Ever since the announcement of the mini-album on June 28, fans of MONSTA X's popular members, Shownu and Hyungwon, have been eagerly anticipating their comeback. This album will mark their official debut as a duo, adding to the excitement surrounding their musical journey.

Fans can't wait for MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu's new mini-album, THE UNSEEN

The captivating teaser trailer for THE UNSEEN provides a glimpse into a mysterious room, where MONSTA X's two members Hyungwon and Shownu are seen engaged in some kind of research. Hyungwon stands out with his sleeveless white collared shirt with a white netted vest inside, and silver short pants. Shownu, meanwhile, dons a black sleeveless T-shirt with a deep neck and fur.

The duo can be observed conducting scientific activities such as examining objects under a microscope and scattered CCTV cameras on the floor, creating an air of curiosity. The trailer not only amplifies anticipation for the album but also presents fans with a visual transformation of both artists.

The countdown begins as fans are now eagerly awaiting the unveiling of THE UNSEEN, a promising debut album from Shownu and Hyungwon.

The tracklist for the mini-album was recently released, and consists of five tracks - Love Me A Little, Love Therapy, Roll With Me, Play Me, and Slow Dance.

Upcoming schedule for MONSTA X's schedule

The upcoming schedule for Hyungwon and Shownu's mini-album, THE UNSEEN is as follows:

July 12: The highly anticipated tracklist for the album will be revealed.

July 13 & 14: Concept photos for Version 1 will be unveiled.

July 16: Concept photos for Version 2 will be released.

July 19: An album concept photo will be shared with fans.

July 21: The first music video teaser will be released.

July 23: The second music video teaser will be unveiled.

July 24: An album preview will give fans a taste of the upcoming songs.

July 25: The highly awaited release of THE UNSEEN mini-album will take place.

In addition to these exciting album-related events, there are other notable appearances and performances scheduled for the MONSTA X duo. On August 5, they will be performing at the Pepsi 2023 Summer Festa. Then, on August 18, they will be participating in KCON LA.

Following that, they will perform at Kamp CDMX on August 20. On August 21, they will be featured on the cover of STAR1 magazine. August 22 will mark the premiere of SWF2. Finally, on August 26, they will take part in the KRAZY Super Concert.

With a jam-packed schedule filled with album promotions, performances, and magazine features, fans can look forward to an exciting period ahead as the idols embark on their journey with THE UNSEEN mini-album.

