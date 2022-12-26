"The Kings of Duality": Fans react to MONSTA X's concept photos for their 12th mini album, REASON

On December 24, 2022, MONSTA X released the first version of concept photos of their upcoming mini-album release, REASON, containing individual, group, and unit shots. The album, which is set to be released on January 9, 2023, will be the group's first comeback since their last EP, SHAPE OF LOVE.

Following the release of the concept photos, fans couldn't hold back the excitement of their idols finally making a comeback. One Twitterati wrote:

"monsta x are the kings of DUALITY"

The simple yet elegant and loud concept photos made fans nostalgic for the ideal third-generation comebacks. As more and more details regarding the album surfaced, fans rejoiced and counted down the days to finally hear fresh tracks from their idols.

The official Twitter account of MONSTA X releases elegant concept photos for their upcoming mini-album, REASON

On December 11, MONSTA X officially announced that their twelfth mini-album, REASON, will be officially released on January 9, 2023, at 6 PM KST. According to the tracklist, the album is said to have six tracks, and the physical album contains four different versions. With the release of the first version of the concept photos on December 24, fans are eager to see what the other three versions have in store for them.

The idols were dressed in simple yet elegant styles as they adorned their leather clothing with hints of silver popping here and there. Perfectly serving the emo look, MONSTA X released not just group photos but also units and solos. The five-member K-pop boy group was divided into two units: one with I.M. and Minhyuk, and the other with Kihyun, Joohoney, and Hyugwon.

"They're so gorgeous": Fans react to MONSTA X's latest comeback concept photos for REASON

Ever since the news of their new comeback went viral, fans found it hard to hold their excitement to see the boy group back on stage seven months since their last EP. Though they haven't released any snippets hinting at what the album will sound like, Monbebe (MONSTA X's fandom) holds high expectations with confidence, given the standards they've set with their previous music releases.

As it happens, the release of concept photos with the idols in emo-gothic attires and a simple setting drew a lot more attention, inevitably having fans delving into the details and intricacies of their looks. The solo shots only fueled their excitement as the idols looked stunning in their concept photos.

♡ @miakumei monsta x just somehow keeps getting even hotter and hotter with each cb... monsta x just somehow keeps getting even hotter and hotter with each cb... https://t.co/1q0ILX3DzX

ari 🔗 @HEONHIVE SEE WHEN YOU’RE MONSTA X YOU NEVER MISS SEE WHEN YOU’RE MONSTA X YOU NEVER MISS https://t.co/ayCT4AkfDo

BuzyNubee5 @b_nubee5 @OfficialMonstaX Love this look! Nothing fussy just black. The silver highlights the look that’s spare and clean looking! @OfficialMonstaX Love this look! Nothing fussy just black. The silver highlights the look that’s spare and clean looking!🔗

jaci 🔗 @thedreamingbymx 15 days till the monsta x comeback. it's gonna be legendary 15 days till the monsta x comeback. it's gonna be legendary https://t.co/LV5SbWewoy

With the album releasing less than a month away, MONSTA X have kickstarted their promotional schedule, popping up in many interviews and variety shows. The group appeared as the third guest on the KBS Kpop Idol1N2D, Gambler Tour. Three of the members, Minhyuk, Joohoney, and I.M, participated in the show held at West Gate Market in Daegu and at Daegu E-world, an amusement park.

With a packed schedule and a handful of events to look forward to, Monbebes have an exciting start to the new year 2023 as they eagerly await the release of MONSTA X's twelfth mini-album, REASON.

