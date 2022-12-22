MONSTA X unveils tracklist for new mini album 'REASON'

MONSTA X announced the tracklist for their much-awaited comeback with their 12th mini album REASON on December 20, 2022

According to the poster released on social media, REASON will contain a total of six songs led by the title track Beautiful Liar. The b-sides include Daydream, Crescendo, LONE RANGER, Deny and It's Okay (translated name.)

The new album will be released on January 9, 2023, marking the South Korean band's return after nine months. Their last album, SHAPE OF LOVE, was released in April 2022.

REASON is the group's first release since the members renewed their contracts apart from rapper I.M, who left the agency, Starship Entertainment in August 2022. Though he continues to be an active member of the group, the rapper has signed an exclusive contract with Sony Music Korea for his solo activities.

It is also the group's third release without their leader Shownu, who enlisted in military service in July 2021 and is expected to be discharged in April 2023.

MONSTA X to reflect on an eight-year journey with self-produced tracks for REASON

Starship Entertainment announced that the upcoming album REASON will reflect on the band's eight-year journey since their debut in 2015 and find a clear reason for their existence in the present.

The label further revealed that the title track Beautiful Liar will feature an addictive beat combined with the group's powerful vocals and performance to tell the story of love found in the most extreme and dangerous kind of relationship.

According to the tracklist poster, Beautiful Liar and other tracks are self-produced by the members. Main rapper Joohoney, who is often praised for his songwriting skills, has contributed lyrics for five out of six tracks on the new album.

MONBEBE (MONSTA X's fandom) celebrated the tracklist's announcement on Twitter. They were particularly thrilled with the title track composed by the maknae line composed of Joohoney, Hyungwon, and I.M.

Moreover, since the track shared the same name as Shakira and Beyoncé's 2006 hit song, it sent fans into a frenzy.

vectra 🔗 @joobiecore monsta x the SELF PRODUCED SELF MADE ICONIC 3RD GEN GROUP COMING BACK WHO ELSE SMILED monsta x the SELF PRODUCED SELF MADE ICONIC 3RD GEN GROUP COMING BACK WHO ELSE SMILED

𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗◡̈🍀❤️‍🔥🍋💎💙'ㅡ' @LunaCirrus

Go Honey! Go Changkyunie! Go Hyungwonie! @OfficialMonstaX I know I should be used to how talented our boys are already, but whenever I look at a new tracklist announcement for comebacks and see their names all over the credits, I feel so, so proud of them ㅠㅠGo Honey!Go Changkyunie!Go Hyungwonie! @OfficialMonstaX I know I should be used to how talented our boys are already, but whenever I look at a new tracklist announcement for comebacks and see their names all over the credits, I feel so, so proud of them ㅠㅠ💕💕Go Honey! 💛 Go Changkyunie! 💜 Go Hyungwonie! 💚 https://t.co/n2Ds8dfGz1

채리균 💚💜 @TurtleLoveCat it's gonna be their 5th album producing songs together 🥹 so proud of monsta x producer/maknae line! it's gonna be their 5th album producing songs together 🥹 so proud of monsta x producer/maknae line! https://t.co/tzOoUFX1BE

#REASON🔗| Waiting for Wonho @weneebebe186 I'm 90% sure Beautiful Liar is the tittle track so it's the song I'm the most curious about; as far as I know Monsta X has more power now to choose the music that goes to their albums, so there should be a good reason why they choose this song as TT I'm 90% sure Beautiful Liar is the tittle track so it's the song I'm the most curious about; as far as I know Monsta X has more power now to choose the music that goes to their albums, so there should be a good reason why they choose this song as TT 👀👀👀

MONSTA X members individual projects

During the eight months that MONSTA X had not released any new music, many individual projects of the members were announced. Main vocalist Kihyun made his solo comeback with YOUTH, a five-track mini album, in October 2022.

Main rapper Joohoney will be making his acting debut in a Netflix film titled Lost in America. The idol will be seen playing the role of a K-pop idol fluent in English in the movie which is expected to be released at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Hyungwon was also confirmed to play the role of an idol on Sajangdol Mart, a 2023 web drama starring EXO’s Xiumin. He will be seen as Jo Yi Joon, a talented rapper on the show.

