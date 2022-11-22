Monsta X's Jooheon to debut as actor in Netflix's "Lost in America"

K-pop group Monsta X's Jooheon will reportedly be making his debut as an actor in the upcoming Netflix original film, Lost in America. On November 21, 2022, The Korea Herald exclusively reported that the rapper is currently preparing for the role.

According to the report, an industry insider confirmed that the South Korean rapper will be playing the role of a K-pop idol fluent in English.

In July, South Korean news outlet StarNews reported that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo had also been approached for the lead role in the K-pop-based Hollywood film. If confirmed, the two Korean artists will be making their Hollywood debut together.

According to Deadline, Australian actress Rebel Wilson of Pitch Perfect fame and Riverdale actor Charles Melton have already been cast in the film.

Jooheon to play a K-pop idol stranded in the US in the upcoming Netflix film

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Jooheon, also known as Joohoney, will be adding another feather to his cap with his acting debut. The 28-year-old had earlier expressed his interest in acting to his fans over a live broadcast.

When asked if he would ever venture into the field, Jooheon said:

"Acting? If I'm given an opportunity to do acting, I will do it. Every time I watch dramas, I keep thinking that the actors who starred in those dramas are really awesome."

Co-produced by the Korean company CJ ENM and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst, the upcoming film follows the story of a K-pop band that gets stranded in Waco, Texas, without money or phones just days before their big American debut in New York City. The film depicts the struggle that follows.

The film will be directed by Yoon Je-kyun, known for films like Ode to My Father and Haeundae, who said that they plan to cast K-pop stars for the film in addition to artists from the pop industry to appeal to a global audience. In a statement released by CJ ENM in August, he added:

"The script is currently in the making, aiming to start filming in the first half of next year. We are planning to join forces with the best crew in this field."

Producer Linda Obst (L) and Director Yoon Je-kyun (R) (Image Via CJ ENM)

An official from the entertainment company also stated that the film aims to enhance the value of K-content, which is in high demand from viewers across the world.

"We expect that a fresh film will be born that reflects the global interest in K-pop and Hallyu contents and the trend of multiculturalism. We will do our best to make a movie of the highest quality possible.”

Fans of the rapper are elated

Ever since the movie's announcement in 2021, it has been receiving attention online. However, the recent news of Jooheon's involvement in the film awakened his MONBEBEs, who came out on Twitter to express their excitement and support their star.

Lost in America will begin production next year once the casting process is complete. It is also scheduled for release in 2023. The Korea Herald reported that Starship Entertainment confirmed the news of Jooheon's casting.

