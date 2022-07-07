Netizens express apprehensions about upcoming Hollywood film "K-Pop: Lost in America" 

CJ-ENM's upcoming movie K-Pop: Lost in America, featuring ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo, amongst others, has become the latest topic of discussion for Netizens. This forthcoming Hollywood movie, announced in August 2021, is receiving considerable backlash from netizens for its weak plotline.
The movie is centered around a nascent K-Pop boy group that has traveled to the United States for its debut performance in Madison Square, New York. On their way, the group gets lost in Texas without electronic devices, putting them entirely off the grid. This predicament allows the group to set aside their differences and find their way to New York in time for their debut performance.
While fans are eager to see their favorite K-pop idols make it to Hollywood, they are apprehensive about the movie. Some netizens are questioning the film's relatability as it is highly unrealistic for an entire K-Pop group to be stranded in a famous American city with no help or gadgets.
Others have also expressed their apprehension about stereotypes regarding the K-Pop industry being promoted by this Hollywood movie.
Fans divided over K-Pop: Lost in America as some find the plotline unreasonable
While K-Pop: Lost in America is set to release in 2023, fans have opined that the movie is far from reality - while a bit of leeway can be given to movie plotlines, they claim that this movie's plotline is as unrealistic as it gets.
One netizen commented:
“K-Pop: Lost in America'' sounds like a movie that took place without the technology era. Why else would they get lost in the tech era.”
Another netizen opined that the movie's plot is incredibly cliched and overdone. One fan said:
“K-Pop: Lost in America is not the asian representation in Hollywood that we were looking for.”
Further, fans believe that a Hollywood movie with such a plot is bound to depict the Americanised version and interpretation of the K-Pop industry, which is far from reality. Such a movie would do injustice to the Korean culture and population, which takes immense pride in their entertainment industry.
Some, on the contrary, are eager to see how the movie unfolds. Especially given that the film is set to cast famous K-Pop artists, including Cha Eun-woo, who became a household name after the famous K-drama True Beauty.
Cha-Eun Woo to make his Hollywood debut in K-Pop: Lost in America
K-Pop: Lost in America is set to cast global K-Pop sensation ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo. The movie will be the K-Pop idol's Hollywood debut, and AROHAs (ASTRO's fandom) are thrilled to see their heartthrob on the big screen.
The movie is set to be directed by the renowned Korean director Yoon Je-kyun, famous for his movies Ode to My Father and Quick. Further, the cast includes Pitch Perfect and Senior Year star Rebel Wilson, along with Riverdale and American Horror Stories actor Charles Melton.
Further, there is talk of Monsta X's Joo Heon and GOT7's Jin Young, also featuring in this Hollywood production.