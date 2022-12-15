The 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon recently announced its full lineup of artists confirmed to perform at the year-end music festival.

Unlike other events that have happened or are scheduled to happen, Gayo Daejejeon has simply been an annual grand music show with performances, ever since it stopped giving out awards in 2005.

A range of artists will be performing at the 2022 Gayo Daejejeon. K-pop fans were slightly disappointed to see major award show lineups being filled with fourth-generation groups, but the upcoming MBC event has multiple third-generation K-pop artists set to grace the stage too.

From MAMAMOO to Billlie: Check out the full lineup of the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

The upcoming 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will see a mix of soloists, boy groups, and girl groups giving their best on stage. The final lineup consists of over 25 artists.

Among the four major South Korean entertainment companies, only artists from SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment have made it onto the list. HYBE and YG Entertainment artists are not participating in the event.

The soloists who will be performing at the event are:

Sumi Jo

Yoon Jong-shin

Jaurim

Koyote

Younha

Young Tak

10cm

Song Ga-in

Choi Ye Na

BIG Naughty

Jung Dong Won

BE'O

As for idols, third-generation stars ASTRO, NCT 127, will be sharing the stage with rookies TEMPEST, CLASS:y and more.

MAMAMOO

Oh My Girl's Arin

MONSTA X

Super Junior's Ryeowook

ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SF9's Taeyang

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo-jung

WEi's Kim Yo Han

The Boyz

Forestella

Stray Kids

(G)I-DLE

Lee Mu-jin

Chuu

ATEEZ

ITZY

aespa

Billlie

IVE

Kep1er

NMIXX

TEMPEST

CLASS:y

The theme of the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon is “With Love.” It will be hosted by TV personality Jang Sung-kyun, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and 2PM’s Junho.

YoonA and Junho’s hosting is one of the most anticipated things about the festival. Last year at the Gayo Daejejeon, the duo performed a sensuous dance cover on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita.

Moreover, YoonA has been hosting Gayo Daejejeon since 2016, while Jang Sung-kyu has been an emcee since 2019. 2022 will mark the second turn for all three, YoonA, Jang Sung-kyu and Junho, to host the festival together.

The 2022 Gayo Daejejeon will be held on December 31.

What to expect in the upcoming 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon?

The best part about year-end music festivals is that they treat fans to multiple artist collaborations, which are hard to come by throughout the year.

Last year's festival saw two Music Core special MC stages.

Male hosts throughout the years, NCT’s Jungwoo and Mark, Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Hyunjin, and SF9’s Chani performed Snow Prince by SS501, while female hosts (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, IVE’s Yujin and Wonyoung, Kim Minju and ITZY’s Yeji performed Rum Pum Pum Pum by f(x).

With new girl groups such as NMIXX making their mark on the industry and the established groups such as Stray Kids growing multifold, fans can expect the lineup to include certain collaborations.

Tune in to the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon via MBC’s channels on December 31 at 8:40 PM KST.

