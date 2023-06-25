"I'm satisfied with the album and I’m proud of it": MONSTA X's Changkyun dishes on his solo release OVERDRIVE

MONSTA X's Maknae, Changkyun held a press conference on June 23, 2023, in Seoul, following the release of his new album OVERDRIVE. During the conference, he mentioned that he was "satisfied" with the album and shared the exciting news that he is currently preparing for a solo concert, specifically tailored for his fanbase.

"I’m satisfied with the album and I’m proud of it,” he said.

He emphasized that this concert will offer a distinct experience, setting it apart from his group MONSTA X's concerts. He also promised his fans a deeper and more meaningful journey.

aurora :): fan account 🛞 @ckyunstd



"i wanted to get new stimulations in a new environment and show my musical evolution. i'm satisfied with the album and i'm proud of it. i was anxious before the release, but now that it's the day, i feel calmer" changkyun's words at the OVERDRIVE press conference

Earlier this year, Changkyun, known professionally as I.M, made the decision to part ways with his entertainment company, Starship Entertainment. While the other members of MONSTA X renewed their contracts, I.M embarked on a new chapter in his career. Despite this, he shed light on his plans to continue participating in group activities while also exploring his potential as a solo artist.

He also announced that he will not be participating in or promoting his music through music shows. This decision suggests that his focus will be primarily on his upcoming solo concert and other artistic pursuits.

Changkyun spoke about his journey in the music industry during the live press conference held in Seoul

Changkyun joined the group in 2015 as the youngest member, showcasing his remarkable talent and adding a dynamic element to the group. His journey into the music industry began when he participated in the survival show No Mercy, which aimed to create a new idol group. Impressed by his skills, talent, and charisma, Changkyun earned a spot in MONSTA X, solidifying his position as an integral part of the group.

Changkyun's decision to host the live OVERDRIVE conference had a clear purpose: to personally inform his fans about his plans. This considerate gesture was met with great appreciation from his devoted fans, as it allowed them to receive the news directly from the artist himself.

“I’m back with a solo album, ‘OVERDRIVE’, after two years. in the meantime, I've been working on MONSTA X's albums and during the pandemic I had time to work on my own. It was a time to study myself and my music more. I wanted to try different challenges in terms of music,” he said.

The artist also opened up about the fact that he prefers to work in a "step by step" manner instead of focusing on the "final goal."

"I don't have a final goal with music. I just want to go step by step. I like things that linger," he continued.

The artist's new album's first music video for the track OVERDRIVE was released on June 23 as well, marking the beginning of his solo career. His edgy and stylish persona took over in the captivating video, exuding a dark and trendy aura. Fusing elements of hip-hop and R&B, the song radiated an extremely cool vibe, complemented by the inclusion of sleek perspective play.

The other songs from the album are Habit, Not Sorry, More, Blame, and Dumb. Changkyun also released some songs as solos, including God Damn, Happy to Die, flower-ed, Howlin’, nvrmnd, and Flower Cafe.

Fans react to the press conference

Fans were over the moon after the idol's press conference and also hailed him for presenting a blue rose to all those who attended his event. Netizens expressed how proud they were of the artist and praised him for adding his personal touch to the event.

JOOBEBENYC ⋈ 🐝 ✨LIGHTS✨ @MonbebeNyc ‏ֶָ @KYUNSARCHIVE #아이엠



"I got to participate in literally everything, from album design, to MV, to song productions… I communicated a lot with the MV director, from its concept to angles, CGI, the types of cars used and everything." Changkyun about SONY. #IM #아이엠

diska🦆🐹✨🛞 @diskacfrwns



Professor Im Changkyun on how to raise 임고앵이 seminar, 2023
"…okay people so don't forget to give him flowers, keep yourself clean and smell decent, provide food and water, and most importantly give him lots of love. Thankyou for coming to my TEDtalk"

🧊🛞✨ @___Leliane___
why wasn't I notified?! I watched his mv and listened to his album asap 🤩

diska🦆🐹✨🛞 @diskacfrwns
Changkyun is really adorable doing this release live



"Wait lemme check the youtube live a bit for comments. You're look like a professor. I look like professor? Lemme take off my jacket. *read comments* professor today's math is exciting!"
🤣🤣🤣



Changkyun is really adorable doing this release live
"Wait lemme check the youtube live a bit for comments. You're look like a professor. I look like professor? Lemme take off my jacket. *read comments* professor today's math is exciting!"
🤣🤣🤣

There was a YouTube live?!?!
why wasn't I notified?! I watched his mv and listened to his album asap 🤩

More about MONSTA X

MONSTA X debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. The group originally consisted of seven members: Wonho, Minhyuk, Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M. They gained significant recognition both domestically and internationally for their powerful performances, dynamic music style, and strong stage presence.

MONSTA X's popularity extends beyond music, as the members have individually appeared in TV shows, hosted radio programs, and more.

With their immense talent, distinctive style, and dedicated fanbase, MONSTA X continues to make a significant impact in the K-pop industry, leaving a lasting impression on both music and entertainment as a whole.

