“We’ll be here waiting”: Fans pour support as MONSTA X’s Minhyuk shares enlistment date in emotional letter

On March 13, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk took to his fancafe to express his emotions in a heartfelt letter while informing fans about his military enlistment next month.

The 29-year-old artist shared that since he will not be able to spend time with fans soon, he will be engaging with them often before he begins his military duty. The idol also mentioned that he will return “stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk” to receive Monbebe's (MONSTA X’s fandom) “greater love.”

Fans expressed their support on Twitter and shared that they will wait for his return. Given that fans were waiting for April to see Shownu get discharged, their bittersweet emotions were evident in the light of this latest news. MONSTA X’s Shownu’s discharge date is expected to be April 21, 2023.

However, the next month now brings sadness too, as Minhyuk will be enlisting weeks before Shownu returns, on April 4.

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk writes an emotional, handwritten letter to fans

The 29-year-old artist personally informed fans about his military enlistment in a letter posted on March 13. He began his lengthy letter sharing his enlistment date, which is April 4, and informed fans that he won’t be able to see them for some time. As translated via Soompi, Minhyuk shared,

“Hello, this is Minhyuk! I feel like our Monbebe came in to this post already feeling sad after seeing the words ‘this is Minhyuk’ so I feel apologetic. On April 4, for my national duty, I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time.”

He added that he will try communicating with fans by posting photos, doing live streams, and more:

“I have to come in to the fan cafe and write posts, promote, upload photos, let you know when I’m done working out, do bubble live (broadcasts), and do all the things Monbebe likes often, but not being able to do that for a little while is what hurts my heart most. Besides this, I plan to go with a happy heart!”

"On 4th April, because of my military duties, for just very short period of time, I'll probably be unable to meet all of you that very often.



Monbebe I love you very very much. Thank you and let's meet next year with a smile!"



Additionally, he mentioned that he will take the time off to become stronger. He asked fans to not be “too sad” about his break and reassured that he wasn’t going far from them.

“I will use this upcoming period as a time to make myself stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk. I’m already excited to receive Monbebe’s even greater love haha. Also, I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad. I think Monbebe will be very sad but I hope you aren’t!”

The MONSTA X member ended the letter by thanking fans for loving him. He reassured them that he would take care of himself and promised to meet them again.

“Thank you for always giving so much love to me, who is just a regular person. I feel like I cannot repay it well no matter what I do, so I’m also sorry. For the time we cannot see each other, I will be healthy in mind and body and return after becoming a cool person. Monbebe, I love you so, so much, thank you, and let’s meet next year while smiling! I’ll be back soon!! - Minhyuk”

Fans get emotional as MONSTA X’s Minhyuk reveals enlistment date in the same month as Shownu’s return

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk left fans emotional as he announced that he will be enlisting in the military in less than a month. He posted a heartfelt, handwritten letter on the group’s official fancafe. Minhyuk will be the second member to enlist after leader Shownu.

April was anticipated to be a meaningful month for fans as they were awaiting the leader’s discharge. With Minhyuk announcing his enlistment in the same month, fans were left with mixed feelings. While they were happy for Shownu’s return, they were heartbroken to see Minhyuk leave.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the news:

Stay Safe and Healthy lagi! We'll surely miss you, but please know that we are always here waiting for your return! Take care of yourself! Monbebe always rooting for you! Fighting!



Saranghaeyo, Lee Minhyuk!

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be appearing as guests on Knowing Bros. Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M filmed for the episode on March 9. It is expected to be released sometime in April.

