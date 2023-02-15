In the sea of K-pop songs that artists release, more than a handful are either dedicated to fans or written for them as a gesture of gratitude. While it's common for artists to show thanks for the support they get, most songs that they dedicate to fans are often very emotionally moving and have the potential to bring both fans and casual listeners to tears.

Songs that are written for the fandom are often ballads with a huge emotional edge in the lyrics and melody. While fans hold all the songs that their artists put forth close to their hearts, those written specifically for them are inevitably special as they convey a great sense of comfort and meaning.

From ATEEZ to Girls Generation: 10 artists whose K-pop songs were written for fans

1) 2!3! - BTS

As part of BTS' second studio album, Wings, this track sits among the many K-pop songs dedicated to fans by the septet. Released in 2018, the song talks about the hardships and struggles of ARMYs.

However, it takes an unconventional turn with its lyrics having a realistic edge to them. Without sugarcoating the reality of life, the song aims to comfort ARMYs by helping them look forward to better days that are yet to come.

2) You Can STAY - Stray Kids

As is evident from its title, this track is among the K-pop songs that were specifically written for STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom). Part of their fifth mini album, Cle: Levanter, which was released in 2019, the song is an expression of the artist's gratitude towards their fans.

You Can STAY talks about the time the group and their fans have spent together and the memories they've created since the beginning of their career, expressing how they've grown to become comfort spaces for each other.

3) Thanks - SEVENTEEN

Another K-pop song that showcases the artist's gratitude towards their fans is Thanks by SEVENTEEN, which was released in 2018. Unlike the emotional turn that many K-pop songs in this genre take, Thanks almost brags about the success SEVENTEEN garners, owing to the love from their fans. With its electronic music and powerful choreography, SEVENTEEN takes a more unique route to thank and cherish their fans.

4) Sailing (0805) - Girls Generation

Released in 2016 as part of an album of the same name, the song belongs to the list of the many K-pop songs the group has composed for their fans.

Sailing (0805) talks about the relationship that the artist shares with their fans, and how they sail consistently through all hardships and successes. The soft ballad has impressively harmonized vocals and has the potential to move everyone to tears.

5) Goodbye - 2NE1

Goodbye sits under 2NE1's latest single album, and as many would've guessed, the song marks their disbandment. The song was a personal message to 2NE1's fandom as a bittersweet farewell present.

It was revealed that Goodbye was written after member Minzy left the group, and before the other three members parted ways. It was a song that the 2NE1 members came together for one last time.

6) Thank You - GOT7

Similar to the message communicated by SEVENTEEN's Thanks, GOT7's Thank You, which was released in 2018, aims to showcase the group's gratitude towards their fandom.

Written by the GOT7 member Jinyoung, the song is also a testament to the group's effort to cheer fans up and serve as an apology by the members who feel they haven't done much for their fans in return.

7) One In A Million - TWICE

As part of their TWICECOASTER: LANE 1 album, which was released in 2016, the group put a perfect end to their third mini-album with a song dedicated to their fans.

Relying on a cheerful tone, the song conveys a meaningful message of self-confidence and self-love. It encourages listeners to be more confident and expressive about themselves, despite the judgment and hatred that might be thrown at them during the course of their lives.

8) Heart - IU

The self-composed song written by IU in 2015 is one of her many famous songs. Heart, in particular, garnered a lot of attention among several K-pop songs for the singer's warm vocals and mellow lyrics.

Through the lyrics, IU aimed to showcase her gratitude for the constant love and support that she receives from her fans. Many have expressed how this song never fails to bring them to tears, with live performances of the same only doubling its effect.

9) Aurora - ATEEZ

Released in 2019, Aurora is part of ATEEZ's third mini-album, TREASURE EP. EXTRA: Shift The Map. Written by the group's leader Hongjoong, the track stands out among the many K-pop songs of the time for its intricate descriptions and sentimental lyrics. The song explains the group's experience of touring and performing live in front of thousands of fans who have gathered to showcase their love for ATEEZ.

10) An Ode To You - SHINee

Last, but surely not least, on the list of K-pop songs dedicated to fandoms is An Ode To You by SHINee. Written in 2015, under the album Odd, the song was released as a gift for the group's seven-year anniversary.

An Ode To You is often considered an expression of gratitude by the members, who are thanking fans for staying with them throughout the course of the seven years. It talks about how they see their fans as the light at the end of the tunnel and expresses their hopes to be a pillar of support for their fans.

Given the plethora of emotional and meaningful K-pop songs written for fandoms that only keep rising in number with time, it is evident that the bond between the artists and their fans continues to flourish and stand the test of time, even as days go by in the blink of an eye.

