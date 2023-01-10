GOT7 Jinyoung announces his first solo album, CHAPTER 0: WITH

On January 9, 2023, GOT7 Jinyoung announced that he'll be rolling out his first solo project with his debut album, CHAPTER 0: WITH, as a celebratory present for GOT7's 10th debut anniversary. The album is set to release on January 18, 2023, and with less than 10 days to go before D-DAY, fans can't hold their excitement.

To heighten fans' ever-growing enthusiasm, GOT7 Jinyoung released a tentative schedule that explains the list of releases that fans can look forward to. Check out the schedule here:

January 9 - Teaser Photo YOU 1

January 10 - Teaser Clip Title 1

January 11 - Teaser Photo YOU 2

January 12 - Highlight Medley

January 13 - Teaser Photo ME 1

January 14 - Teaser Clip Title 2

January 15 - Teaser Photo ME 2

January 16 - Tracklist

January 17 - Music Video Teaser

January 18 - Album & Music Video Release

Fans react to GOT7 Jinyoung's first solo album announcement

Following the announcement, fans, who least expected a solo project from GOT7 Jinyoung, naturally flooded Twitter with their reactions, theories, and opinions on the upcoming album, CHAPTER 0: WITH.

Reflecting on the album's name and delving deep into analyzing the first set of teaser images, fans are busy sharing theories, guessing what angle the album might take, and figuring out what genre it'll fall under.

chapter 0: with @intupjy Actor & singer #GOT7 's #Jinyoung will be saving the music industry by releasing his first solo album 'Chapter 0: WITH', which consists double title tracks, on January 18, 2023. Make sure to tune in! Actor & singer #GOT7's #Jinyoung will be saving the music industry by releasing his first solo album 'Chapter 0: WITH', which consists double title tracks, on January 18, 2023. Make sure to tune in! https://t.co/cgRoKGe5LK

‏ً @simp4jinyoungie WORLD PAUSE WORLD STOP JINYOUNG SOLO JINYOUNG BICEPS PJY1 IS HAPPENING !2!!]>\%|^^]** WORLD PAUSE WORLD STOP JINYOUNG SOLO JINYOUNG BICEPS PJY1 IS HAPPENING !2!!]>\%|^^]** https://t.co/4TS9tfy3yf

PeachEdits922🍑 @Peachedits922 5 songs for Jinyoung’s first solo album! And the double title are Cotton Candy and 편지 (letter).



It looks like this

YOU: Letter (fans like)

ME: Cotton Candy (genre Jinyoung likes) 5 songs for Jinyoung’s first solo album! And the double title are Cotton Candy and 편지 (letter).It looks like this YOU: Letter (fans like)ME: Cotton Candy (genre Jinyoung likes) https://t.co/qFKqYurbQw

Though the official tracklist hasn't been released yet, rumors hint that the album will be a double title-track album conisiting of five songs in total. Fans have shared a list of songs that are likely to feature in the album, including Animal, The Miracle of Meeting You, Good Night, Cotton Candy, and Letter. The last two songs are believed to serve as the title tracks.

chi🦋 @koishiinee tears in my eyes, im really finally getting jinyoung solo debut 🥹🫶🏻 tears in my eyes, im really finally getting jinyoung solo debut 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/HpwtgEDUrR

𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙚 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙨 @Cri_Snix JINYOUNG COMEBACK FIRST SOLO WODJWIDJSKSJSISNSISNDKSJSBISJDN SONO CALMAAAAAA

JINYOUNG COMEBACK FIRST SOLO WODJWIDJSKSJSISNSISNDKSJSBISJDN SONO CALMAAAAAAhttps://t.co/LcIEW8l7jV

chapter 0: with @intupjy i just think it's crazy that jinyoung gave us christmas carol in december and then his solo album the next month i just think it's crazy that jinyoung gave us christmas carol in december and then his solo album the next month

Given that he's the vocalist of the group, fans already have high standards for the album. Moreover, fans are ecstatic about the content they're receiving from GOT7 Jinyoung. It hasn't been a month since the release of his K-drama, Christmas Carol, and fans are commending the all-rounder idol for excelling not just in acting but also in his music career.

Jinyoung also went live on Instagram following the album announcement, to share his thoughts and have a chat with AGHASEs (GOT7 fandom). The idol expressed that he's nervous about the comeback since it'll be his first full-fledged solo project, and with less than 10 days left before its release, Jinyoung said that he's been working hard to prepare the best content for AGHASEs.

GOT7 Jinyoung also shared that he's looking forward to the fan meeting the most, so he can interact and learn about how fans like the album.

chapter 0: with @loooveissah im getting emotional again. still can’t believe we’re here now, jinyoung is already promoting pjy1. i remember the days when we’re just dreaming about it. despite his very busy actor sched, he worked very hard to make his 1st solo album possible. im proud of him beyond words 🥺 im getting emotional again. still can’t believe we’re here now, jinyoung is already promoting pjy1. i remember the days when we’re just dreaming about it. despite his very busy actor sched, he worked very hard to make his 1st solo album possible. im proud of him beyond words 🥺

GOT7 Jinyoung's solo album has been one of the most-awaited solo projects from the group. Given that most of the GOT7 members have embarked on their solo projects one way or another, they were eagerly looking forward to what Jinyoung had in store for AGHASEs. The album's announcement at the most unexpected time has caught fans by surprise, and they couldn't be more excited.

Given that the idol must have been quite busy with his schedule for the K-drama, Christmas Carol, fans made sure to express their gratitude and are proud of GOT7 Jinyoung, who took time to prepare his solo debut album for the group's 10th anniversary.

