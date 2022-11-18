A representative from BH Entertainment confirmed on November 17, 2022, that Jin Young will soon make his comeback through his first solo album, marking the 10th anniversary of his debut. It was also confirmed that he will be holding a domestic fan meeting in January 2023. The actor recently starred in the K-drama Yumi's Cells 2.

This announcement comes after Jin Young has repeatedly emphasized his will to showcase his musical talent by writing, producing, and singing more meaningful songs.

Jin Young's overseas meeting tour is also being scheduled

Jin Young has decided to hold a domestic fan meeting after the release of his solo album. Following it, he has planned to meet his international fans. The overseas meeting tour is in the works, and the actor is ready to greet and meet his fans.

Earlier in 2021, the actor showcased his musical talent through the digital single DIVE. He has composed and written the lyrics of the song. Earlier, he also made his comeback with his group GOT7 with the track NANANA.

The actor's fans are eagerly excited about his upcoming solo album. One fan tweeted with a crying emoji:

“Jin Young Solo Album soon”

ًً @pjyfile jinyoung solo album SOON jinyoung solo album SOON 😭 https://t.co/aE8zL3R49d

Jin Young is a multitalented individual

Jin Young is famous for his great vocals and incredible acting skills. He was featured in dramas such as He is Psychometric, The Devil Judge, and And when My Love Blooms. He has recently starred in the popular webtoon-based drama Yumi's Cells 2 as Babi. Fans loved this portrayal and demanded his character be reunited with his love interest.

The actor's interest in different genres of drama showcases his dynamic range of acting chops. Apart from Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, he has also featured in the yet-to-be-released Christmas Carol.

Jin Young is currently occupied with filming the upcoming mystery-romance drama The Witch. The show is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The drama follows the story of a man who fell for a woman called Witch. The plotline will eventually unravel how these two are interconnected and what role Jin Young will play. The Witch is set to air in 2023.

Jin Young made his debut in January 2014 with GOT7. However, before this foray into music, he was already a popular face by starring in dramas such as Dream High 2. With Jin Young's new solo album and overseas tour, fans are excited about his much-awaited comeback.

