“It's ok, but not good” - Jin Young Ko to challenge for the CME Group Tour Championship with a wrist injury

Jin Young Ko is a former World No. 1 golfer from South Korea. She recently surprised sports enthusiasts by returning to the CME Group Tour Championship, despite struggling with a wrist injury.

Jin Young Ko, a two-time CME champion, missed cuts for the first time in her career in August and took a seven-week hiatus from the game to focus on her health. She returned for the LPGA Tour but could not compete due to intense pain in her wrist.

Despite her injury, Jin Young Ko has announced that she will defend her title at the CME Group Tour Championship. However, fans are worried about her.

Speaking about her condition, Ko explained:

"It's ok, but not good."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jin Young Ko spoke about competing in the upcoming tournament. She said:

"I just want to know what problems are in my game right now. I was debating whether I should go back to the States or not to play the last two tournaments until I got on the plan. Even though I am having a hard time right now, the two events will make me stronger. I have to feel something from the pain and my difficult situation."

She went on to explain:

"It's the first time I've had such a difficult situation in my life, but I think I need times like this because I need to think for myself."

A Quick recap of the CME Group Tour Championship

The CME Group Tour Championship is a professional women's golf tournament that started in 2011. It was called CME Group Titleholder before being renamed to CME Group Tour Championship in 2014.

Over the years, the series has witnessed a drastic change in purse and winning amount.

The first season's winner received $500,000 in prize money, while the purse of $1.5 million was distributed among all the golfers.

The purse was increased to $5 million in 2019, with the winner receiving $1.5 million, and last year, it was announced that the purse of the 2022 event would be $7 million and the winner will receive $2 million.

It is important to note that the CME Group Tour Championship will start on Thursday, November 17, and conclude on Sunday, November 20.

The championship will stream live on the Golf Channel at 2 pm ET from the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course. It will also stream on the Peacock Network and NBC.

CME Group Tour Championship winners over the years

2011

Winner: Park: Park Hee-young

Runner-up: Paula Creamer, Sandra Gal

2012

Winner: Choi Na Yeon

Runner-up: Ryu So-Yeon

2013

Winner: Shanshan Feng

Runner-up: Gerina Piller

2014

Winner: Lydia Ko

Runner-up: Carlota Ciganda, Julieta Granada

2015

Winner: Cristie Kerr

Runner-up: Jang Ha-na Gerina Piller

2016

Winner: Charley Hull

Runner-up: Ryu So Yeon

2017

Winner: Ariya Jutanugarm

Runner-up: Jessica Korda

2018

Winner: Lexi Thompson

Runner-up: Nelly Korda

2019

Winner: Kim Sei Young

Runner-up: Charley Hull

2020

Winner: Ko Jin Young

Runner-up: Hannah Green, Kim Sei young

2021

Winner: Ko Jin Young

Runner-up: Nasa Hataoka

