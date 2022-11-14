Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, and Lydia Ko headline field for the LPGA 2022 CME Group Tour Championship

After a Pelican Women's Championship outing at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, the LPGA now heads to Naples for the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship. The field for the event is set, and it features Pelican champion, Nelly Korda.

The CME Group Tour Championship will be held from November 17 to 20. The event, set to be played at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, will be the LPGA’s final. With end-of-season awards waiting to be announced, the CME Group Tour Championship has a lot on the line.

Much like the Pelican Women’s Championship, the event has garnered the interest of almost all LPGA stars as they look to make big moves ahead of the season’s end. The field for the event has been set, and it is headlined by names like Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, and Lydia Ko.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship field

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship has a 60-player field. The event, played over four days, will be the final event of the season. The event has a $7 million purse, with a winner’s share of $2 million.

The event will be played in its originally intended slot and will not have Monday qualifiers. The field has been set on the top 60 names in the race to CME Globe standings. Interestingly, the final list of golfers includes 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

The event is truly a finale with LPGA’s top names as contenders for the title. However, it will be Nelly Korda who comes in as favorite after winning the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday. Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko will also be top names to take the win at the event. Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Hyo-Joo Kim, and Nasa Hataoka are the other names holding the top 10 ranks in the event.

Here is the full field for the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship:

Lydia Ko

Atthaya Thitikul

Minjee Lee

Brooke M Henderson

Hye-Jin Choi

Jennifer Kupcho

Lexi Thompson

Xiyu Lin

In Gee Chun

Nasa Hataoka

Celine Boutier

Hyo Joo Kim

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Nelly Korda

Ayaka Furue

Leona Maguire

Hannah Green

Jin Young Ko

Lilia Vu

Charley Hull

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Madelene Sagstrom

Megan Khang

Gaby Lopez

Ashleigh Buhai

Yuka Saso

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Marina Alex

Allisen Corpuz

Jessica Korda

Hinako Shibuno

Narin An

Lizette Salas

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Ally Ewing

Carlota Ciganda

Eun-Hee Ji

Gemma Dryburgh

Cheyenne Knight

Sarah Schmelzel

Chella Choi

Ryann O'Toole

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Mina Harigae

Maja Stark

Inbee Park

Linn Grant

Amy Yang

Matilda Castren

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Schubert

Caroline Masson

Nelly Korda reclaims World No. 1 spot

Nelly Korda returned to the top of the world rankings, clinching victory at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday. The LPGA star won the event after it was shortened to 54 holes from the classic 72-hole format due to the underlying tropical storm Nicole in Florida.

Korda, who was in stunning form, rallied six birdies to challenge Lexi Thompson. The World No.1 came out on top, finishing 6 under 64 for a one-shot victory. Following the win, the golfer said that she has her eyes set on the Group Tour Championship.

