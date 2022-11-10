Who is richest player on the LPGA Tour? Net worth of golfers compared

The LPGA Tour is an organization for female golfers. The world's best and richest women golfers of the world take part in it.

Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam is the richest LPGA Tour player. Sorenstam is widely regarded as the greatest female golfer of all time. And rightfully so. In her decades-long career, the legend has won a whopping 72 events. She also has 10 major tournament titles to her name.

Naturally, Sorenstam is associated with huge brands such as Rolex, Callaway, Lexus, and Cutter and Buck. She even has an award in her honor titled Rolex Annika Major award. Her total career earnings approximately add up to an insane $22,583,693. Out of the amount she has won roughly $22.6 million as cash prizes.

Her net worth is a $40 million, securing her the top spot in the richest female golfers' list.

Net worth of LPGA Tour golfers compared

Christie Kerr at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Round One (Image via Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

While the discrepancy between the net worth of male and female golfers still exists, women's golf has begun receiving global attention and association with big brands.

While Swedish golfer Sorenstam takes the numero uno position as the richest LPGA Tour player, here's a look at other players who are on the list.

Australian golfer Karrie Webb is at second spot with a net worth of $15 million. She is a legend in her own right having won 41 times out of her 49 tour appearances. Webb also has seven major tournament titles in her kitty. She has earned a whopping $20,293,617 in her career. She has been associated with big brands such as TaylorMade Golf and Adidas Golf.

US golfer Christie Kerr has won 20 events and two major championships on the LPGA Tour. In her total career she has earned roughly $20,166,399. She has a widespread endorsement history, having been associated with a myriad of brands such as Lacoste, Richard Mille, Titleist and Double Cross Vodka. She has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has secured a career earning of $18,267,750. Along with the LPGA, she is also a dominant force in the LPGA of Japan Tour.

The former world no.1 has won 21 different events. She has also bagged four different major championships to add to make her resume even more illustrious. She is also 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist. She has done endorsements for various brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Lynx, Jeju Samdasoo, Panasonic, Srixon, KB Financial Group, and Lynx. Her total net worth is approximately $10 million.

The ongoing LPGA Tour season will see some of the best female golfers clash against each other for the coveted titles. The Pelican Women's Championship will be held at the Pelican Golf Club, Belleair from November 10 to 13.

