What driver does Jordan Spieth use?

US golfer Jordan Spieth is widely considered to be the next big thing in international golf. At the young age of 29, the golfer already has a packed shelf full of trophies.

At the 2015 Masters, he tied the 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods to become the second youngest player to win the Masters after Woods. He also won the 2015 US Open.

The kind of equipment a golfer uses is very important to their game. Fans are always curious as to which putts, gloves, or drivers a golfer uses. In Spieth's case, his driver has recently attracted a lot of attention as he started using a different one this year.

Speith is a well-known Titleist fan and has used their clubs for his entire professional career. In previous years, Jordan Spieth used a combination of Titleist TS2 and 915 drivers. However, this year, he switched to the newer Titleist TSi3.

These new drivers have a compact head and are still very forgiving, more so than the previous versions in the TS series. They can also be easily adjusted, making them perfect for a wide array of swings. It also provides multidimensional stability. Thus, it's no wonder Spieth uses the new Titleist TSi3 driver.

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler team up in pickleball exhibition

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Top golfers Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler opted out of this week's PGA Tour event in Japan. However, they were seen in action at a pickleball exhibition in Texas.

Pickleball is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. The two golf stars teamed up to take part in the Celebrity Battle of the Paddle exhibition in Frisco, Texas earlier this month.

They took on former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and one of the top American tennis players during the Professional Pickleball Association's PPA Tour Round Up, John Isner.

Spieth had a rocky start, but as the match progressed he got the hang of it. He focused on straightforward returns and spinny dropshots. He eventually showed some exemplary skills, nailing the backward lid. The golfer used some of his crafty skills, for which he is well-known.

The commentator even took note of Spieth saying:

"Jordan Spieth bringing it,"

The two rival duos also engaged in some trash talk. At the end of the day, the golfers emerged victorious in the match.

