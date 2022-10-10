When and why did Scottie Scheffler's caddie split with Bubba Watson?

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has had a momentous 2022. He was not only part of the winning US team at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte but in April, he won his first Masters tournament.

The 26-year-old US golfer had a very experienced caddie to support him at Augusta National this year. Scottie Scheffler paired up with veteran caddie Ted Scott in November 2021 and the results have been nothing short of impressive.

Before joining forces with Scheffler, Ted Scott (or Teddy as he is often called) had been caddying for Bubba Watson for almost 15 years. He was at his back when Watson bagged the Masters in 2012 and 2014. The duo shared a strong partnership that even withstood the trials of public on-course disagreements. So, it came as a shock to everyone when the duo announced they were mutually parting ways in September 2021.

Watson took to social media to share the news. He wrote:

"After 15 incredible years together, Teddy and I have decided to end our on-course partnership. We recently came to the decision after some deep talks, not only about golf but life. When we met I don’t think we ever imagined how much we would experience together. Teddy deserves more credit than anyone can imagine for our success on the golf course, but I am just as grateful for his friendship and the way he has helped me grow as a person."

The reason for the split was later elaborated upon by Bubba Watson when he signed for the final-round 71 at the Masters. He said that neither of them regretted the decision. Bubba also revealed that he had been struggling with a wrist injury.

"I have no regrets, and I don’t think he does either. (Ted) has made more money now without me. He needed ten more years. I haven’t told anybody, but I had some struggles this offseason. Wrote a book about some struggles. My wrist, I had a wrist injury all last year. Had some PRP."

Watson further explained that while he was unsure about golf due to his wrist injury, Ted Scott needed more years on the field before retirement.

"So I called him and told him. I said, look, man, I’m 43 years old. I don’t know what I’m going to do. My wrist is killing me. He is like he needs ten more years, and I gave him — I felt like a nice retirement package when we split up, but we split up mutually."

He clarified that Ted and him have remained friends and often text each other, hang out, or play practice rounds together. It was only the uncertainty that surrounded his game that prevented Bubba from committing to him.

"I can’t tell him what I’m going to do in ten years. I can’t tell you what I’m going to do in six months. He needed ten years for his own personal retirement and things going on in his life, and so we just split up. No big deal,"

While the power pair might have split after 15 long years, individually both of them seem to be finding a footing. Watson has now employed Gabe Sauer and has joined the controversial LIV Golf tournament as a non-playing team captain for the rest of the league as he recovers from an injury.

On the other hand, Ted Scott has found a brilliant new partner in Scottie Scheffler and the partnership has brought in several accolades.

How Ted Scott celebrated Scottie Scheffler's 2022 Masters victory

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott at 2022 Masters (Image Getty Images/Jamie Squire)

Winning the coveted Masters is a dream for every golfer. It is a matter of pride to wear the green jacket. So, it is obvious that the winning moment can be very emotional not only for the golfer but the caddie as well.

The partnership between Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott is relatively new, having formed in September 2021, and the duo have already bagged major titles. In April this year, when Scheffler won the Masters, Ted celebrated the win in a very unique way.

It is a tradition in every major tournament that the winning caddie takes home the flag and flagstick from the 18th hole. And Ted followed it when they won.

Most caddies would hang up the flag or put the flagstick on show, but Ted had other ideas. He shared the way he flaunted his flags after getting home by parading them in a car or using them as tablecloths.

Scottie Scheffler also shared a sneak peak into how his veteran caddie has been celebrating—by carrying around the flagstick everywhere he goes and having it with him at all times no matter what he is doing.

After splitting from Bubba Watson, Ted Scott had considered retiring from caddying altogether and focusing on coaching young amateur golfers. However, the greens weren't yet done with him as Scottie Scheffler asked him to be his caddie.

