Top 5 golfers who will feature in Presidents Cup 2022

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is here. The event will be held from September 22 to 25. Much like its previous editions, the Presidents Cup 2022 has the best golfers in the world lined up against each other. The competition will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The US team for the event has been finalized with Davis Love III leading. Meanwhile, the International team will be led by South Africa’s Trevor Immelman. Both teams have had a major shake-up since the last Presidents Cup with some strong contenders making their way into the squad.

Here are five of the top players you should look out for at the Presidents Cup

#1 Scottie Scheffler

TOUR Championship - Final Round

Scottie Scheffler got into the Ryder Cup team after getting a captain’s pick. However, he made sure that the same didn’t happen for the US Presidents Cup. He made the team as part of the top six. In fact, Scheffler topped the US team point standings with 13,180 points and clinched the first open spot in the team.

Scheffler has four titles to his name, including the Masters. He came close to bettering the tally list last month when he entered the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake. He lost to Rory McIlory. However, the 26-year-old dusted himself up and is now headed for the Presidents Cup as part of the US side for the first time. The world no. 1 will be among the favorites on the pitch.

#2 Xander Schauffele

TOUR Championship - Final Round

Xander Schauffele needs no introduction to the US team at international competitions. The 28-year-old has already won the Presidents Cup in 2019 and the Ryder Cup in 2021. He knows how to win as part of the star and stripes team. Schauffele will also have his favorite team player Patrick Cantlay by his side on the course. Having had a big year winning titles at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open, Schauffele will look to make it big at the Quail Hollow Club.

#3 Justin Thomas

TOUR Championship - Final Round

Justin Thomas will complete his third straight appearance in the Presidents Cup when he arrives at the Quail Hollow Club. A stalwart for the US team at the Presidents Cup, the 29-year-old will be one of the strongest contenders on the pitch. He is not new to the pressures of international events. The two-time Ryder Cup player has played in every international competition since the 2017 Presidents Cup, making him a strong part of the squad.

#4 Jordan Spieth

TOUR Championship - Round One

Jordan Spieth’s big year came in 2015. He won the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2015, only two years after clinching the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013. The Texan won his maiden Major by equaling Tiger Woods' 270 total set in 1997. Following this, he became the most celebrated American golfer since Tiger Woods. However, the ‘next Woods’ failed to meet the potential. The 29-year-old now looks to better his tally at the upcoming event.

#5 Cameron Young

TOUR Championship - Round Three

This is a surprise entry on the list. However, he is one to watch out for. Cameron Young has contended in multiple majors in 2022 and has produced good results. He is one of the top 20 players in the world. At only 25, Young has a long career ahead of him and could start on the path to glory with a win at the Presidents Cup. Ranked 17 in the world, the young golfer might be the surprise package at the event.

It is pertinent to note that the US side has been leading the Presidents Cups record for the longest time now. They have won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups so far. The only victory for the international side came in the 1998 event held in Melbourne. The 2003 Presidents Cup ended in a 17-17 tie. While the US team will look to better their tally, the International team will be eyeing their second ever victory this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far