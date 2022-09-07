 Will Rory McIlroy participate in the Presidents Cup 2022?

Rory McIlroy won the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday (August 28). He defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup to become the first player in history to win the FedEx Cup thrice. McIlroy grabbed the win following a historic comeback from six shots behind in the fourth round.

McIlroy, who has been the face of the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, took his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season with the win. However, the ace golfer didn’t spend much time celebrating as he headed straight to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship.

Following this, the golfer will make his way to Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. He is set to make his tournament debut at the 2022 Italian Open on September 15.

The athlete is spending little to no time between his stops. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is also set to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links between September 29 and October 2. McIlroy is set to appear in four events in the coming two months. However, he will not feature in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. https://t.co/kIHmC8XlGL

Rory McIlroy to miss the Presidents Cup

McIlroy will not participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup. As the PGA Tour 2023 schedule begins, McIlroy will miss the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, North Carolina.

The US team for the event is almost all set with players like Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Scotty Scheffler, and Tony Finau taking the automatic qualifiers spots. Team captain Davis Love III is expected to make the captain’s picks and complete the roster in the coming days.

Rory McIlroy has a busy schedule ahead of him. The golfer is set to play around Europe in three events in the coming weeks. After winning the FedEx Cup, McIlroy addressed the cramped schedule in the post-match press conference. Speaking about the busy run, the Irish golfer said that it would be a little less intense' than the PGA Tour Playoffs.

International team for the 2022 Presidents Cup finalized

It is pertinent to note that the international team for the competition has been finalized. International Presidents Cup team captain Trevor Immelman added six picks to the side.

The South African golfer announced South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia’s Cam Davis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, South Korea’s K.H. Lee, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith.

They will join Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, South Korea’s Tom Kim, Canada’s Corey Connors, Chile’s Mito Pereira and Australia’s Adam Scott, who have taken the automatic qualifiers spots.

Rory McIlroy will not be the only ace golfer missing the tournament. Phil Mickelson, who holds the all-time record for most appearances in a Presidents Cup (12), won’t be part of the US team.

Mickelson, who also has the record for most points tallied in the Presidents Cup with 32½, will miss the event due to his earlier suspension from the PGA Tour.

