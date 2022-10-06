How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok: Broadcast schedule, livestream details, and more

The controversial LIV Golf tournament will move to Bangkok to kickstart its Asian leg of the tour. The series will take place between October 7 and 9 at the new private club, Stone-Hill Golf Club.

This will mark the league's first event in October after the Chicago edition ended last month and will feature a much tougher field and stronger teams. The purse this time around is a whopping $25 million.

Cameron Smith claimed the $4 million pay cheque after bagging the Chicago competition. So far, Dustin Johnson has been leading the scoreboard with 118 points and has maintained a 39-point margin over Branden Grace, who is second as of now.

Johnson's team 4 Aces, which also includes Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Talor Gooch, hold the top spot in the team's leaderboard.

48 players have confirmed their appearances in Bangkok. The likes of Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Martin Kaymer amongst others will be seen in action.

Along with them, Thai golfing stars like Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai will be playing on their home soil.

When will the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok be broadcast?

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day 3. (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bangkok edition of the Saudi-backed tour will run from October 7 to 9 at the Stone-Hill Golf Club. The club boasts of several fairways, bunkers and greens.

CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf Greg Norman spoke about the brand new club which will serve as the venue for the competition. He said:

"Excitement continues to build with each event, and we can’t wait to deliver a memorable tournament at Stonehill, a one-of-a-kind venue."

The league became known for making changes to the traditional format of PGA Tour golf events. One of the changes in the set-up was that all players on the course start their rounds at different holes, also known as Shortgun Start. The event in Bangkok will feature a 54-hole format.

The tee time of the three-day affair will be 11.00 am ET/ 8.30 pm IST/ 4.00 pm BST/ 12.00 am JST. The event will be broadcast every day accordingly.

How to watch the tournament?

Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The LIV Golf Bangkok event will be live-streamed on LIVGolf.com, Facebook and YouTube. DAZN will also be streaming the event.

While talking about taking the tour to Asia, the CEO and commissioner of the league, Greg Norman, said in an official press release:

"The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok marks a significant step for LIV Golf in Asia, a massive market with incredible passion for the sport."

From Bangkok, Thailand, the Saudi-backed series will move to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before returning to the USA at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida for the Team Championships.

