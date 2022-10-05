Will Phil Mickelson participate in LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022?

After a successful outing in Chicago, the controversial LIV Golf series is now heading to Bangkok, Thailand. The Saudi-backed series will make its Asian debut at the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club. The event taking place from October 7 to 9 will be the second-last stop of the series’ inaugural season, before heading to Trump Doral, USA for the Team Championship finals.

A total of 48 of LIV Golf’s elite players will feature at the event this weekend. The newly opened field in Bangkok will be filled with world-class players, including 13 Olympians and 20 players with 10 or more professional wins. Phil Mickelson will also be among them.

Phil Mickelson has struggled in the LIV Golf series. The former PGA Tour champion has been finishing on the lower end of the 48-man field at past LIV events. However, he will still feature at the Bangkok event and will look to overturn his under-par results.

Being the poster signing of LIV Golf, Mickelson has failed to make a mark at the event. The six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has failed to break 70 in 13 rounds since joining the new league. This garnered major criticism from the golf world as he reportedly bagged around $200 million to join the league and has been playing bad rounds ever since. Despite being on a poor results streak, Mickelson remains optimistic about the event.

Mickelson will be aiming for a better result in Bangkok, which will be a brand new field experience for golfers, including himself. While the most common odds predict him to finish in the lower half of the 48-man field, it’s safe to assume that the 2021 PGA Tour championship winner will put up a fight for the $25 million cash prize.

It is also pertinent to note that this will be the first event for Mickelson since he pulled out of the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Many pundits had earlier stated that the legal fight was distracting for golfers like Mickelson and the Bangkok event will be a reality check for the same.

Who will be at LIV Golf's Bangkok edition?

Apart from Phil Mickelson, the field will include several other former PGA Tour golfers who jumped ship to join the Saudi-backed league. While Chicago champion Cameron Smith will look to emulate his win in Bangkok, Boston champion and current individual leaderboard topper Dustin Johnson will be aiming for the best outcome.

Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, and Martin Kaymer are the other big names in the line-up. Meanwhile, Thai golfing stars like Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai will be looking to make an impression on their home soil. It is safe to say that Mickelson will have a tough fight over the weekend.

The Bangkok event of the LIV Golf series will be held from October 7 to 9. The event’s tickets are now live on the official website and at thaiticketmajor.com. The event will be livestreamed on LIVGolf.com and YouTube, as the controversial series is yet to sign a broadcasting deal.

Following the Bangkok event, the Saudi-backed series will head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on October 14. This will be the season’s final stop ahead of the Team Championships that will be held in Miami, Florida at Trump Doral.

