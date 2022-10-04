LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok: Dates, confirmed participants, where to watch, and more

The controversial LIV Golf series will head to Bangkok for its second-last stop before going to Trump Doral, USA for the team championship finals.

The Stonehill Golf Club is a new private club that opened in 2022 and will serve as the host for the Saudi-backed series' Asian debut. The tournament will take place from October 7 to 9.

CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, spoke of taking the tour to Asia in an official press release.

"The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok marks a significant step for LIV Golf in Asia, a massive market with incredible passion for the sport."

Norman further spoke about the host course of Stonehill.

"Excitement continues to build with each event, and we can’t wait to deliver a memorable tournament at Stonehill, a one-of-a-kind venue."

The exact schedule of the tournament hasn't yet been released, but 48 of the top players in the world have confirmed their participation.

Who will be featuring in the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok?

Several elite golfers had earlier defected from the traditional PGA Tour to play for LIV Golf. So, 48 world-class players have confirmed their presence at the league's Bangkok edition that will happen from October 7 to 9. Chicago champion Cameron Smith will be heading into the tournament hoping to emulate his win.

Cameron will be joined by Boston champion and current individual leaderboard topper Dustin Johnson. Branden Grace follows him in the standings. The line-up includes some of the most prominent names in golf, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, and Martin Kaymer amongst others.

Along with them, Thai golfing stars like Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai will be in action on their home soil.

The field will see 13 Olympians and 20 players with 10 or more professional wins to their names fight each other for the $25 million cash prize.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who will also be competing in the league, has spoken about taking the sport to his home continent.

"One perception from back home is that people are looking at the golf and they are excited about having one of their own playing on this stage. People are excited about LIV going to Asia. At least 20 people I know from India are flying to Bangkok and that’s just from India, not Singapore or Malaysia and everywhere. Golf is huge in Asia."

The 48 players competing in the controversial league's Asian leg in Bangkok are:

ABRAHAM ANCER, Mexico JEDIAH MORGAN, Australia RICHARD BLAND, England KEVIN NA, USA LAURIE CANTER, England JOAQUIN NIEMANN, Chile PAUL CASEY, England SHAUN NORRIS, South Africa EUGENIO CHACARRA, Spain LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN, South Africa BRYSON DeCHAMBEAU, USA WADE ORMSBY, Australia SERGIO GARCIA, Spain CARLOS ORTIZ, Mexico TALOR GOOCH, USA PAT PEREZ, USA BRANDEN GRACE, South Africa TURK PETTIT, USA SAM HORSFIELD, England JAMES PIOT, USA CHARLES HOWELL III, USA IAN POULTER, England DUSTIN JOHNSON, USA PATRICK REED, USA MATT JONES, Australia CHARL SCHWARTZEL, South Africa SADOM KAEWKANJANA, Thailand CAMERON SMITH, Australia MARTIN KAYMER, Germany HENRIK STENSON, Sweden PHACHARA KHONGWATMAI, Thailand HUDSON SWAFFORD, USA SIHWAN KIM, USA HIDETO TANIHARA, Japan BROOKS KOEPKA, USA CAMERON TRINGALE, USA CHASE KOEPKA, USA PETER UIHLEIN, USA JASON KOKRAK, USA HAROLD VARNER III, USA ANIRBAN LAHIRI, India SCOTT VINCENT, Zimbabwe MARC LEISHMAN, Australia LEE WESTWOOD, England GRAEME McDOWELL, N. Ireland BERND WIESBERGER, Austria PHIL MICKELSON, USA MATTHEW WOLFF, USA

Where to watch

The LIV Golf series will be streamed live on LIVGolf.com and YouTube. The event will also be broadcast live on air on a number of free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in different territories.

Tickets for the event are on sale on the official website and at thaiticketmajor.com, according to the article released by LIV Golf's website.

From Bangkok, the Saudi-backed series will move to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on October 14 for its last stop before Team Championships towards the end of the month. The Team Championships will be held in Miami, Florida at Trump Doral, a private golf club owned by former President of the US, Donald Trump.

