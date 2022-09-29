"I am focused on moving forward" - Phil Mickelson withdraws from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson, who was one of the LIV Golf series’ first signings, has withdrawn from the high-profile antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The World Golf Hall of Famer has pulled out of the case, just weeks after suggesting the same.

Having made his debut in the Saudi-backed series in June, Mickelson fought against the American circuit after they placed a ban on him and his fellow LIV golfers.

The fight between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf peaked when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the suspension of LIV rebels. Players, including Mickelson, decided to challenge the decision and filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA. However, Mickelson, along with Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have now withdrawn from the case.

A.J. Perez @byajperez NEW: It appears that Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have asked to be voluntarily dismissed as plaintiffs in the LIV Golf lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. Here are the filings. I am reaching out to now to get some context. NEW: It appears that Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have asked to be voluntarily dismissed as plaintiffs in the LIV Golf lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. Here are the filings. I am reaching out to now to get some context. https://t.co/ztQx9bwVwE

Phil Mickelson, others pull out from lawsuit against PGA

The antitrust lawsuit in question was filed by 11 plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour. However, the number of plaintiffs began decreasing after players began pulling out.

About two weeks ago, Phil Mickelson also hinted at a withdrawal from the case as LIV Golf itself is now a plaintiff. Speaking to the media at the LIV event outside of Chicago, Mickelson stated that his involvement didn’t seem 'necessary' as LIV itself joined the case.

The former PGA Tour champion, who has been the lawsuit’s namesake (Phil Mickelson vs PGA Tour), stated that the circuit’s lawyers will deal with the case. Now, Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have all withdrawn from the lawsuit.

In a statement on Tuesday, Phil Mickelson said:

“I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the Tour. I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected, and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented."

"With LIV's involvement in the lawsuit, the players' rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings.”

LIV Golf says 'nothing has changed'

It should be noted that LIV rebels Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer had previously withdrawn from the lawsuit filed in August in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California.

A few others like Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, are the remaining plaintiffs in the case against the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter’s decision to pull out seems like a blow to LIV’s case given its importance. However, the Saudi-funded series stated that 'nothing has changed' about the suit with the action, suggesting that they will continue the fight on behalf of the players.

In a statement, LIV Golf spokesman Jonathan Grella said:

"Nothing has changed. The merits of the case - the PGA Tour's anti-competitive conduct - still stand and will be fully tested in court. And we look forward to that. LIV stands with the players whom the PGA Tour has treated so poorly but we also recognize that to be successful, we no longer need a wide array of players to be on the suit."

"We have our players' backs and will press our case against the PGA Tour's anti-competitive behavior."

The remaining plaintiffs and their lawyers will now prepare for the trial of the antitrust lawsuit scheduled to be held in January of 2024. It is noteworthy that LIV Golf has successfully completed five events so far. The inaugural season of the controversial series will now head to Bangkok for its next stop.

