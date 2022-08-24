"I feel so good about it" - Phil Mickelson on being a part of the controversial LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson made his LIV Golf series debut earlier this year. The 2021 PGA Tour champion completed his defection and featured in the inaugural event of the multimillion-dollar series in June.

Having signed a LIV contract, Mickelson arrived at the Centurion Golf club in London as one of the highest-paid golfers in the world.

Mickelson was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism for joining the LIV Golf series. According to many fans and critics, the reigning PGA Tour champ ‘abandoned’ the PGA. Mickelson reportedly bagged a hefty paycheck to defect to the Saudi-backed multimillion-dollar series.

Amid all the chaos, Phil Mickelson claimed that he was positive about being a part of the LIV Golf series.

Speaking in an interview after his debut in the new series, Mickelson said that he was 'feeling good' about playing. The 52-year-old athlete mentioned that he had been on a hiatus from the sport for nearly four months. Mickelson said:

"I've had an awesome time, I've had a four-month break from the game. It's given me time to continue some of the work and therapy that I've been working on some areas I'm deficient in, in my life… It's given me time to reflect on what I want to do going forward, what's best for me, what's best for the people I care about."

"This allows me to be more present and engaged with people I care about. That is why, when I think about being a part of LIV Golf, I feel so good about it.”

It is pertinent to note that the controversy surrounding Mickelson’s association with LIV blew up recently. The player has been at loggerheads with the PGA as it suspended him along with several others for defecting to LIV Golf.

Mickelson, along with others filed a lawsuit against the PGA for its actions, which the players lost.

Phil Mickelson becomes the world’s highest-paid golfer

The PGA Tour’s suspension doesn’t seem to have affected Phil Mickelson’s earnings as he recently became the highest-paid golfer this year.

Mickelson joined 47 others at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament. Ahead of his debut, Golf Channel's Brentley Romine claimed that the 2021 PGA Tour champion’s LIV contract was worth around $200 million.

Mickelson reportedly received almost half the amount upfront from the Saudi-backed league. While Mickelson is yet to confirm the exact figure, Forbes recently listed him as the world’s highest-paid golfer.

According to the magazine, Mickelson bagged around $138 million on the pitch this year. It is worth noting that seven of the top 10 names on the highest paid golfers list are associated with LIV Golf.

While players, including Phil Mickelson, state they are happy with LIV Golf, the controversy surrounding their defection continues to grow.

Recently, ace players Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy came out to slam LIV Golf. Lashing out at the players for agreeing to participate in the Saudi-backed series, Woods and McIlroy asked other players to support the PGA.

