How much money did Phil Mickelson pay his caddie after the 2021 PGA Championship? Name, income and more explored

Phil Mickelson is one of the most famous American golfers who is currently taking a break from competitive golf. The PGA Champion of 2021 withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship, which is rumored to be due to his suspension by the PGA Tour.

While talented golfers are always at the forefront of the news due to their performances in famous tournaments, their caddies are rarely talked about. However, Phil Mickelson's cabbie Tim Mickelson, who also happens to be the golfer's brother, enjoys quite a bit of a spotlight.

All you need to know about Phil Mickelson’s brother, Tim

Similar to fellow American golfer Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson has his brother as his cabbie. He appointed Tim to fill in the role when Jim “Bones” McKay retired in 2017. They both had a great partnership that lasted a whopping 25 years.

Tim and Phil have won several major tournaments together. After Mickelson’s win at the 2021 PGA Championship, many wondered how much Phil was paying his current caddie.

Based on the words of Michael Collins, a former PGA Tour caddie, each caddie has their own deal with their respective players. He also mentioned the following on his ESPN+ show, “America’s Caddie”:

"Every caddie gets a weekly paycheck, no matter where his player finishes. If the player misses the cut, the caddie still has to get a paycheck because the caddie pays for all of his own expenses - airfare, hotel, car, food, all of it. If the guy makes the cut, the standard is 10-7-5 - 10% for a win, 7% for a top 10, 5% for everything else,"

From the above statement, it can be deduced that after the 2021 PGA Championship, Tim Mickelson took home $216,000 since Phil won a massive amount of $2.16 million. Based on Collins’s comment, the weekly salary of caddies can range between $1500 to $3000 a week. However, readers are recommended to believe the amount with a pinch of salt as the official remuneration of Tim Mickelson has not been revealed, and the above is just mere speculation.

Before becoming a caddie, Phil Mickelson’s brother used to be a coach at Arizona State from 2011 to 2016. He has coached the world number one ranked amateur, Jon Rahm. Before that, he was a golf coach at the University of San Diego for a period of eight years.

Apart from being a golf coach, Tim Mickelson also worked as an agent. When Jon Rahm went professional in 2016, Tim filled the role of an agent for the student he had coached earlier. However, he was not by his side for long as he had to join hands with his brother Phil Mickelson as his caddie.

Tim Mickelson was also a professional golfer back in the late 1990s. In 1999, he, along with Phil, took part in the Buick Invitational. However, both of them missed the cut. He also took part in the Buy.com Tour in 2001, but failed to make the cut. A fun fact about the brother-duo is that Phil, a right-hander, plays golf with his left hand, whereas Tim being a left-hander plays using his right hand.

