What did Phil Mickelson say? Golfer issues apology over Saudi comments as KPMG deal ends 

Phil Mickelson recently landed in hot waters after his controversial comments about a new Saudi golf league came to light. The American golfer reportedly criticized the Saudi Arabian regime while speaking to his biographer Alan Shipnuck in November 2021.

At the time, the athlete shared his concerns about Saudi Arabia’s history with human rights and said he overlooked the alleged issues to reshape the operations of the PGA tour:

“We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and US resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights... Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The golfer went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s financial aid had given players the “leverage” to bring significant changes to the PGA tour:

“The Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Following the publication of the interview, Phil Mickelson faced severe criticism from fans as well as contemporaries like Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel. The golfer later acknowledged the situation and issued a public apology on Twitter.

"My intent was never to hurt anyone" - Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson issued an apology over his controversial Saudi comments (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In the wake of Alan Shipnuck's interview, Phil Mickelson addressed his controversial remarks on Saudi Arabia and apologized for his debatable “choice of words” on Tuesday, February 22.

He said that despite the drama, he always had the “best interest of golf, peers, sponsors, and fans” in his actions. The player also admitted that his comments were “reckless” and left people “offended." He clarified that his words do not reflect his “true feelings or intentions.”

However, Mickelson claimed that his statement included many “off record comments” that was shared “out of context” without his prior consent. Meanwhile, the player also mentioned that he was disappointed and decided to make the necessary efforts to “self-reflect and learn” from the situation.

Speaking further on his intentions, the sportsman said golf needed change and shared that he believes real change comes with disruption. Phil Mickelson noted that he was aware that the idea of exploring something new will come with criticism.

Additionally, the golfer also provided his longtime sponsors and investors with "the option to pause or end the relationship” in light of the recent circumstances. The three-time Masters winner also noted that he has made several mistakes in his life but never intended to cause “hurt”:

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted.”

Mickelson ended his apology by saying that he realized that he should be held “accountable for his actions.” The athlete even mentioned that he has been deeply affected by pressure and stress for over a decade, and needs a break to prioritize his loved ones while working on being the man he “wants to be.”

In response to the apology, interviewer Alan Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson’s claims about “off the record” comments being published was “completely false”:

Meanwhile, multinational accounting giant and Phil Mickelson’s longtime sponsor KPMG announced that the company "mutually agreed" to end their deal with the golfer following the latest controversy. The organization also wished him luck in his future endeavors.

Edited by Prem Deshpande