"Better not see any Francis Ford Coppola slander": The Godfather director receives support after Marvel and Dune comments trigger debate online

In a recent interview with GQ, Oscar-winning filmmaker of The Godfather series Francis Ford Coppola once again criticized Marvel films, following his comments from 2019. Coppola (82) also criticized MCU films' repetition and other big-budget productions' familiar tropes of including expensive action sequences.

These comments stem from the director's past opinions about MCU films, where he agreed with Martin Scorsese about Marvel films not being "cinema." At the time, in 2019, he added that Marvel does not take "risk" and claimed that viewers do not gain knowledge or inspiration from these movies.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Francis Ford Coppola says “I could go and pull the same sequence out of both ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Dune’ and put them together. The same sequence where the cars all crash into each other. They all have that stuff in it.”(Source: bit.ly/CoppolaGQ Francis Ford Coppola says “I could go and pull the same sequence out of both ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Dune’ and put them together. The same sequence where the cars all crash into each other. They all have that stuff in it.”(Source: bit.ly/CoppolaGQ) https://t.co/gU9Wc5ir9n

However, this time Coppola also included films like Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die and Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

What did Francis Ford Coppola say about Marvel films?

During his interview with GQ, Coppola mentioned,

"A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different."

Francis Ford Coppola further expressed his opinion about other studio films like No Time To Die and Dune. According to the director, to justify the budget of these films nowadays, they need to have expensive action sequences.

Coppola added,

"The same sequence where the cars all crash into each other. They all have that stuff in it, and they almost have to have it, if they're going to justify their budget. And that's the good films, and the talented filmmakers."

However, the director also labeled Cary Joji Fukunaga and Denis Villeneuve as extremely gifted and talented artists.

Previously, few MCU directors and actors responded to Francis Ford Coppola's comment about Marvel films being "despicable." The MCU artists disagreed with Scorsese and Coppolla's definition of cinema. Marvel's Head Kevin Feige told Hollywood Reporter,

"Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don't think it's cinema."

Meanwhile, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan previously told Comicbook.com,

"People have been going up to me like, 'Thank you so much for this character,' 'This movie helped me out so much,' 'This movie inspired me. Now I feel better. Now I feel less alone,' so how can you say these movies are not helping people?"

Fans left divided after Francis Ford Coppola's comments about Marvel films

While numerous tweets supported Coppolla, a few sided with Marvel and posted memes in retaliation to the director's negative comments about MCU. Meanwhile, multiple tweets disagreed with his remarks about No Time To Die and Dune's use of mandatory action pieces to justify their enormous budgets.

Ethan @somnia_77 @CultureCrave Now I better not see any Coppola slander in the comments… @CultureCrave Now I better not see any Coppola slander in the comments… https://t.co/qnJnm6C6zd

Childish Latino @KrinS0 @DiscussingFilm "I could go and pull the same sequence out of both 'The Godfather' and 'The Room' and put them together. The same sequence where the guy in suit has a rose. They all have that stuff in it." @DiscussingFilm "I could go and pull the same sequence out of both 'The Godfather' and 'The Room' and put them together. The same sequence where the guy in suit has a rose. They all have that stuff in it." https://t.co/OqfJiAaDgf

Ethan @somnia_77 @CultureCrave JOURNALISTS STOP ASKING FILMMAKER ABOUT THE MCU FFS @CultureCrave JOURNALISTS STOP ASKING FILMMAKER ABOUT THE MCU FFS https://t.co/oWkctDBkbE

Guido Gorgonzola @gabagoolie1 @JacobWhite_01 @CultureCrave The thing is these new Hollywood guys like Scorsese and Coppola made films that had both artistic merit AND entertainment factor. They were commercial successes. Then again in the times the were made our culture and society was much superior to what it is now @JacobWhite_01 @CultureCrave The thing is these new Hollywood guys like Scorsese and Coppola made films that had both artistic merit AND entertainment factor. They were commercial successes. Then again in the times the were made our culture and society was much superior to what it is now

Jacob White @JacobWhite_01 @CultureCrave Directors when you say you’d rather watch Endgame instead of a 6 hour black and white French film from 1923 @CultureCrave Directors when you say you’d rather watch Endgame instead of a 6 hour black and white French film from 1923 https://t.co/yEmq18JVLd

Amidst the debates, many cited Coppola's legacy and the societal differences between the present day and the time his films were released.

