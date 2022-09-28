LIV Golf's Championship at Trump Doral: All you need to know

The controversial LIV Golf Championship has finalized the format for its $50 million team event. It will be the finale of the Saudi-backed series' debut season. It will be held from October 28 to 30 at Trump Doral, a golf club owned by former US President Donald Trump in Miami.

LIV Golf will be incorporating a mix of match play and stroke play in their final event. At the conclusion of the invitational league’s seventh event, which will be held in Jeddah in mid-October, the final team standings will determine the No. 1 through 12 seeds for the competition in Miami.

What is the format of the LIV Golf Championship finals?

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris / Getty Images)

LIV Golf Championship finale will involve three rounds - Quaterfinals, Semi-finals and Finals. It will be held over a period of three days, from October 28 to 30.

Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)

- The top four teams will receive byes

- The highest-ranked teams get to pick their matches

- 32 players from eight teams will compete in a shotgun start

- In each team matchup there will be three matches: Two singles matches, one alternate shot

- Matches will be played until a winner is determined

Semifinals (Oct. 29)

- The four teams that received byes choose their opponents, with the same format as above

Championship Round (Oct. 30)

- Four teams compete in shotgun start round of stroke play

- 16 players will compete in twosomes

- All four scores count towards team score; team with lowest total wins

What is the cash prize?

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris / Getty Images)

One of the highlights of the controversial LIV Golf Championship is the exorbitant pay cheques guaranteed to every player. In such a scenario, the ultimate cash prize for this Saudi-backed league must be equally hefty and juicy.

The winning team will bag a whopping $16 million, which will be divided amongst the four players. The runner-ups will receive $10 million, and the second runner-ups will secure $8 million.

The league is surely looking to splurge on its players as even the teams that bounce on Day 1 will get $1 million.

What are the current standings?

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image via Quinn Harris / Getty Images)

The teams have an incredible line-up as several prominent names in golf have defected from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed league. The series has concluded five events.

After these first five events, the Four Aces, featuring Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez, are numero uno in the team standings.

They are followed by Smash, which includes Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka, and Jason Kokrak. The third team on the list of the 12 teams is Hy Flyers, featuring Bernd Weisberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale.

The next event will be played in Bangkok next week.

In other news, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford, and Talor Gooch have dropped out of the ongoing lawsuit against PGA Tour.

Only three players out of the original 11 who were part of the antitrust case remain. They are Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein, and Bryson DeChambeau.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far