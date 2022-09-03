"I'm certainly frustrated" - Phil Mickelson on his 'atrocious' performance at LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson did not hold back while speaking about his performance at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. Mickelson has been struggling in the LIV Golf series. The golfer, who was on a break, returned to the pitch for the Saudi-backed league’s opening event in England in June and has been underperforming ever since.

Mickelson failed to break 70 in 13 rounds since joining the new league. The athlete has missed cuts at the US Open and the Open Championship at St. Andrews to add to his woes. Mickelson on Friday (September 2) finished fourth from the last spot in the 48-man field in Boston.

Phil Mickelson finished 11 shots behind leaders Matthew Wolff and Talor Gooch. Unlike his normal self, Mickelson seemed frustrated during the game and addressed this following the match.

The six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee said that he was struggling to bring his best to the field at LIV Golf. Speaking to Golf Digest at the LIV Golf Boston Invitational, Phil Mickelson said:

“I'm certainly frustrated because I'm playing well at home and I'm not bringing it out here; I feel I'm closer than it looks even though the scores have been atrocious. It's the little things. I'm forcing it a little bit out here. Hitting a great shot on the very first hole today to 25 feet and three-putting [for bogey]. Just little mistakes like that, I'll have to clean up.”

Phil Mickelson positive about overcoming the slump

Despite the poor results, Phil Mickelson remains optimistic about future matches. The lefty mentioned his former poor stretch that lasted from March 2019 until May last year and said that he was good at overcoming slumps in his career.

Mickelson had become the oldest major winner in history when he ended that bad run at the PGA Championship at Kiawah.

Speaking about getting through low patches, he said:

“I've had lows in my career, and I fought through them. I'm excited to fight through this one too. I'm motivated. I'm having fun. I'm enjoying playing. I'm working on my game and I'm excited to compete. I'm hitting a lot of shots that make me optimistic. Back home, I've been playing well, and I just need to bring it from home out here.”

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson’s team still remained on top at the LIV Boston event. Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC led the leaderboard, courtesy of good outings from teammates Wolff and Bernd Wiesberger. Addressing the same, Mickelson said that he was happy for his team and added that he could turn his form around in the coming days.

Phil Mickelson has been the center of attention in the golf world for some time now. Ever since he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in June, Mickelson has made the headlines.

The golfer’s defection was one of the biggest moves that sparked the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. Mickelson’s suspension from the PGA Tour has put more pressure on the ace golfer to perform in the LIV Series.

