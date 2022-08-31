"Let it go, dude" - When Phil Mickelson lost his cool about queries over missing the Champions Dinner

Phil Mickelson joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in June. The golfer has been in the news ever since. It is safe to say that the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate worsened after Mickelson defected to the controversial series.

The 2021 PGA Tour champion was penalized by the American Tour for his defection. The PGA suspended Phil Mickelson in March for allegedly "attempting to recruit players to join [LIV Golf]." The PGA went on to extend the two-month suspension by two years.

Ever since the suspension, Mickelson has been bombarded with questions about it. Most recently, the golfer faced about seven questions in a row about the PGA Tour during one of his LIV Golf press conferences. However, the athlete keeps his calm and even answers a few. But this hasn't always been the case. Earlier in June, Mickelson did lose his cool while being asked about missing the Celebration of Champions or the Champions Dinner.

Phil Mickelson on missing the Champions Dinner

Phil Mickelson is currently the highest-paid golfer in the world, bagging around $200 million to participate in the LIV Golf series. However, the player did pay some price for it. As part of his suspension from the PGA Tour, Mickelson could not attend the Champions Dinner, the July event that honored past Open winners. The golfer seemed fine with it until he was continuously asked about the same in an interview.

Mickelson was at a press conference after his Open Championship first round in July when he was bombarded with questions about missing the Champions Dinner. Interestingly, Mickelson was asked just six questions about his respectable even-par 72 at the championship. Instead, he received 11 questions involving the LIV Golf series and other developments surrounding it.

Starting with the downfall of the interview, a reporter asked Mickelson why he did not participate in either the Celebration of Champions or the Champions Dinner. The ace golfer entertained the question and gave a satisfactory reply. He said that he was contacted and that it would not be ideal for him to attend the event amid the controversy.

However, Mickelson was then asked three follow-up questions for the same, which made him lose his cool at the press conference. The golfer was not happy answering back-to-back queries about how it felt to miss the PGA Tour events for past champions. When asked if he was having a 'good time' without the event, Mickelson said he was fine.

Speaking at a press conference, he said:

“I love being here. Everybody here loves golf, and we find this place to be very spiritual. As great as this game has been to me, to be able to come here to the Home [of Golf] and compete again — I think this is my sixth one here… I think that I couldn’t be more excited and ecstatic with where I’m at. I love the events.”

However, the PGA Tour champ lost his composure and asked the media to stop questioning him about the Champions Dinner.

Mickelson added:

“Let it go, dude. Let it go. That’s three times you’ve asked the same question. I don’t know what to tell you. I couldn’t be happier.”

The pro golfer then added that he didn't have "any regrets" joining LIV Golf. He said he made the "right decision" and was excited about the new league. Further commenting on the harsh criticism he received for the same, Mickelson added that 'everything would play out in time,' reassuring that he was unaffected by it.

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson is still asked multiple questions regarding his suspension from the PGA. However, the golfer seems to have gotten used to them.

Phil Mickelson tops' highest-paid golfers' list

It is no secret that Phil Mickelson bagged a hefty paycheck to sign a contract with LIV Golf. According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Mickelson received around $200 million to play in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament. This was soon backed by a report by business magazine Forbes, which listed Mickelson as the highest-paid golfer in the world.

According to Forbes, the ace golfer earned over $138 million on the pitch alone this year. As per the report, he sat atop the top 10 list, which included seven LIV Golf players. Mickelson took the spot after he reportedly received half the total LIV payment upfront. It is noteworthy that the hefty paycheck doesn't include the $25 million prize money.

