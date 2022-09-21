“OWGR without LIV Golf would be incomplete” – LIV golfers pen letter demanding points to the rebel event

The newly introduced LIV Golf completed its Chicago leg over the weekend, marking the Saudi-backed series' fifth event of the season. While the event ended successfully, some worries loomed over the players regarding the points system. LIV Golf's top names grew impatient over the delayed process that would potentially award world ranking points for the rebel series events.

Following this, LIV golfers on Tuesday penned a letter to the Official World Golf Rankings demanding their addition to the system. Players of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series wrote to the governing board chairman, Peter Dawson, to consider the controversial series for the points system. 48 players of the series signed a letter and appealed to the official.

LIV Golf demands world ranking points

LIV Golf began its inaugural season in June. The breakaway league has held five events so far featuring top-rated golfers. While players like Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson bagged hefty paychecks for wins at the event, they were denied world ranking points. As a result, golfers have now called on the golf-ranking body to recognize the breakaway series.

Writing to the Official World Golf Ranking governing board chairman, golfers claimed the existing system was "invalid" without them. In a letter to Peter Dawson, the players mentioned that four LIV Golf players had previously held the top spot in the OWGR. Claiming that the new tour has "earned its place" in the golf system, the golfers called for action from the ranking officials.

The letter read:

“An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving Belgium, Argentina, and England out of the FIFA rankings… Some 23 tours are integrated into the OWGR universe, and LIV has earned its place among them. Four LIV golfers have held the number-one position on the OWGR. LIV’s roster includes 21 of the last 51 winners of the four majors. The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event. We know because we’ve played in both.”

Furthermore, the LIV golfers went on to state that four of the eight members of the governing body were connected to the PGA Tour. Accusing the American tour of viewing "LIV Golf as an antagonist," the golfers called for appropriate action in the matter.

The letter added:

“Every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR… The case for LIV’s inclusion is strong, but we have concerns that members of your governing board are conflicted and are keeping the OWGR from acting as it should. Four of the eight members have connections to the PGA Tour, which unfortunately views LIV Golf as an antagonist. Other members of the Board have made unfairly harsh remarks about LIV. The current overwrought environment makes your own judgment crucial… We call on you to render a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.”

It is pertinent to note that the LIV defectors' latest action arises from desperation. While the new series is happening in all its glory, the players are slowly and steadily falling down the world rankings. The players filed an application in July over fears of not being able to qualify for future majors. The letter demanding action from the governing official was signed by players including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter, all of whom cashed in on LIV Golf.

