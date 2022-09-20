“I needed to prove to myself” – Cameron Smith takes a jibe at critics as he wins LIV Golf Chicago title

British Open champion Cameron Smith registered his first victory of the ongoing LIV Golf season. The Australian, in only his second start on the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit, edged past Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein to take the win at the LIV Golf Chicago event.

Smith shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event on Sunday to emerge victorious.

One of only 12 major champions in the 48-player field, Smith bagged $4 million as the prize for the victory at Rich Harvest Farm. Following the win, the Australian golfer decided to take a dig at his critics.

The golfer backed his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the controversial series during his comments and said that he “had to prove” to himself that he is a “great player”.

Cameron Smith wins at Chicago

Cameron Smith was on the receiving end of harsh criticism when he jumped ship to join LIV Golf. Many, including golf fans and players, tore into the 29-year-old’s decision.

However, Smith seemed to be home in the 54-hole event as he managed a win at his second-ever start of the season. He had finished fourth in his debut outing.

Having taken the victory and a whopping $4million prize check in Chicago on Sunday, Smith said that he was still out to win tournaments.

He took a dig at his critics, who suggested he would lose his competitive edge by switching to the ’money-oriented' series. Stating that he will continue to win, Smith said that he was out to prove “some people” wrong.

Speaking after his win at the LIV Golf Chicago event, Cameron Smith said:

"I think I had to prove to probably myself and some other people that I am still a great player, you know I am still out here to win golf tournaments. Proud of how I hung in there today. Didn't really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes but stuck it tough and made a few good putts coming in. It was nice."

Furthermore, Smith also addressed the ban placed on LIV golfers by the PGA Tour. He talked about LIV Golf being barred from the points system in the Official World Golf Rankings. Speaking about the same, Smith called for a resolution between the rivals.

He added:

"Hopefully we are close [to a resolution]. I think, for a lot of guys on the tour, it would mean a lot to get world ranking points. I suppose there is a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into majors and stuff like that. There needs to be a resolution quite soon. The field is strong enough and deep enough where it warrants that."

Cameron Smith's defection to LIV Golf

It is pertinent to note that Cameron Smith switched to LIV from the PGA Tour last month. He reportedly bagged a deal worth $143million to make the jump. The golfer also admitted that money along with its shorter season format were factors that made him switch.

Smith faced criticism for the jump from fans as well as other players, including nine-time Major champion Gary Player. One of the top names in golf, Player said that the golfers jumping to the Saudi-backed league “don’t have the confidence they can be winners".

Slamming the Australian over the defection, Player said that Smith ruined his chances of becoming a champion and a “potential superstar.”

