Who is David Puig? LIV Golf’s newest pro recruit explored 

The LIV Golf Invitational series’ fifth event of the season will take place at the Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago. The event, which will be held between September 16 and 18, will see 48 players compete against each other. Among these athletes will be David Puig, who is making his professional debut at the event.

Having been a top name among college golf players over the past two seasons, David Puig has decided to turn pro. The 20-year-old athlete will be making his professional debut just ahead of the start of his senior season. The young Spanish golfer announced his decision to turn pro and join LIV Golf on social media.

Who is David Puig?

Puig, a Spaniard from Arizona State, has taken part in two LIV Golf events as an amateur. The young athlete played in London and Bedminster, finishing 40th and 42nd, respectively.

The player has decided to turn pro and participate in the LIV Golf event in Chicago. He will play alongside Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent and Jediah Morgan, a part of the Torque GC team.

David Puig is currently ranked No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and has several amateur titles to his name. Puig won three college events while at Arizona State and finished in 11th place at the NCAA Championship held at Grayhawk last season.

He notably bowed out of the Sun Devils’ fall season opener last week in Arizona. Puig eventually announced that he won’t be at the team’s second event scheduled for this week at Olympia Fields as well.

The golfer made a lengthy post on social media to express his gratitude to the Sun Devil Nation before heading to the LIV Golf event. He also revealed that he will continue as a student at ASU and graduate year.

David Puig wrote:

“So many more people have helped me over the past few years and I know my success wouldn’t be the same without everyone. You’ve helped me to grow and improve in this great program, not only as a player but also as a person. I’ve loved every minute of it. Thank you!"

"Although it has probably been the hardest decision that I’ve ever made, I’ve decided to turn professional this week. However, I’m still an ASU student and plan to graduate in the next year. My base will be in Tempe, hopefully forever. What a great place to live and become a champion golfer.”

It’s safe to say that LIV Golf has landed a strong signing as Puig has committed his future to the controversial Saudi-backed league when he lands at Rich Harvest Farms.

LIV Golf heads to Chicago next

After its fourth event in Boston, the LIV Golf Invitational Series will head to Chicago this week. The winner of the Boston Dustin Johnson, ace golfers like Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch will all be present at the event.

David Puig will look to make a strong statement with his professional debut. The Spaniard will replace Adrian Otaegui at the event as he gets his first taste as a pro with LIV Golf.

The Chicago event will begin at 1 pm (local time) on Friday (September 16) and can be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, and YouTube.

