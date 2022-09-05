Who won the LIV Golf tournament in Boston this weekend?

Dustin Johnson was at the top of his game as he won the LIV Golf Invitational at the International in Boston on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Johnson fought his way out as LIV Golf newcomers Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri headed to a playoff hole following 54 holes. However, Johnson stepped up and notched an eagle putt on 18 to give him the win.

It's safe to say that Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment by making a 35-foot eagle putt. His first hole of a sudden-death playoff landed Johnson his first victory in 19 months. Johnson took a big check and trophy for the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri settled for second and third place.

LIV Golf Invitational - Boston - Day Three (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson takes victory at Boston

Dustin Johnson brought forth his A game for the LIV Golf event in Boston. Johnson smashed an eagle putt up the hill on the 18th green at The International to win. The hit carried high speed as it bounced up and then tumbled in, making Johnson the first American to win a LIV event. He celebrated the win by high-fiving Austin Johnson, his brother, and caddie.

The first playoff in four LIV Golf events saw sloppy performances from others who stood a chance of winning. Lahiri had a short birdie putt, and Niemann had one for par to finish their debut event at LIV Golf. Lahiri missed a short eagle putt on the 18th hole, which would have completely changed the results. However, it was Dustin Johnson who came out on top.

Following the win, Johnson lauded the series and his fellow players. Speaking about his first win at a LIV Golf event, he said:

“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line. I got some unlucky breaks [on No. 18] the first time around. It owed me one and I got it… It’s a great victory. Obviously, we’ve got a great field, a lot of great players. Yeah, it’s up there for sure.”

Speaking about the putt for the win, he added:

“I felt like we had a really good read on it. I might have hit it a little harder than I wanted to, but as soon as I hit it, I’m like, ‘whoa,’ and then it was on a good line, and I’m like, ‘hit the hole, hit the hole, hit the hole,’ and it went in somehow. I think the hole is indented for sure.”

Johnson has earned around $10 million so far

It is pertinent to note that the win at Boston is ‘The 4 Aces’, Dustin Johnson’s team’s third straight event. The team includes Talor Gooch, Pat Perez, and Patrick Reed. Meanwhile, the win saw Johnson take $4 million as the prize. Added to his team’s winnings so far, Johnson has already made $9,962,500 in four events at LIV Golf.

Debutants Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann each made over $1.8 million from the event after losing in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Lee Westwood and Cameron Smith, who followed the top three in the table, also made over $1 million. After a successful outing in Boston, the LIV Golf Invitational series will head to the Chicago suburbs at Rich Harvest Farms in two weeks.

