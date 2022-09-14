Why did Henrik Stenson pull out of the LIV Golf event in Boston?

The LIV Golf Invitational series is heading to Chicago for its fifth stop of the inaugural season. The event, taking place at Rich Harvest Farms from September 16-18, will see all 48 players from the LIV Golf season roster line-up. Among them will be Henrik Stenson, who will make a comeback after withdrawing from the Boston event.

Henrik Stenson will return to the course in Chicago after bowing out of the event in Boston due to "medical reasons." It was revealed that Stenson was forced to withdraw after a bout with vertigo. He was replaced by Shergo Al Kurdi.

Henrik Stenson pulled out of the Boston event

Henrik Stenson could not finish the LIV Golf event at The International in Boston as he suffered a bout of vertigo. It wasn't the first time Stenson had suffered from vertigo. His first bout happened in 1997, and he has been suffering from time to time ever since. The golf world was quick to react and wish him a speedy recovery. The golfer is now set to make a strong comeback in Chicago.

Stenson currently sits seventh in the LIV Golf players' standings. The Majesticks player won the trophy at Bedminster. The 46-year-old Swede held off Matthew Wolff to take his debut win of the LIV Golf season. He arrived in Boston with the confidence gained from the success, which eventually went to waste.

The golfer is sure to attempt replicating the result in Chicago and get on top of the season's leaderboard in the process.

It is pertinent to note that Stenson's defection to LIV Golf was far from smooth. He arrived in Bedminster after being given the elbow from the European Ryder Cup. He was controversially axed as European Ryder Cup captain and replaced by Luke Donald. The Swede was also dropped by one of his long-time sponsors for defection to the controversial LIV Golf.

Henrik Stenson @henrikstenson 🏼



@MajesticksGC A whirlwind of emotions over the last couple of weeks, I appreciate all the support A whirlwind of emotions over the last couple of weeks, I appreciate all the support🙏🏼✨@MajesticksGC https://t.co/unPmzmWLtI

However, Henrik Stenson picked his side and joined Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sam Horsfield as part of the Majesticks GC team. He surprised many by taking the win at the Bedminster event before being replaced by 18-year-old Shergo Al Kurdi for the Boston event.

Dustin Johnson, who currently leads the player table, won the event. Stenson will now eye the top prize in Chicago as he stands a chance to win big in the Saudi-backed league that offers millions in prizes for its winners.

LIV Golf head to Chicago for the fifth stop

Having successfully completed the fourth round event of the season in Boston, the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be underway in Chicago later this week. The event will have 48 players, including Boston event winner Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Cameron Smith. Ace players, including Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, will look to make a strong impression at the event after an average outing at last week's BMW PGA Championship.

Apart from Henrik Stenson, the event will also have David Puig in the limelight as he makes his debut at the event. The Spaniard will replace Adrian Otaegui in the upcoming event.

As for the teams, Stenson's Majesticks will look to outplay Louis Oosthuizen-led Stingers and Dustin Johnson's 4Aces to jump from the third position to first.

The Chicago event, scheduled to begin at 1 pm (local time), will be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, and YouTube for public viewing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht