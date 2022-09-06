How much did Dustin Johnson win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston tournament?

The latest LIV Golf Invitational Series event concluded on September 4, with Dustin Johnson emerging as the winner. The three-day tournament took place at The International Golf Club in Boston.

After nineteen long months, Johnson won his first major tournament as part of his team, 4 Aces GC. This marks his first win as part of the new team and the third consecutive win for 4 Aces GC at a LIV event.

Dustin Johnson’s win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston tournament

Following his win, Dustin Johnson won $4 million and an additional $750,000 for being part of the champion team. This resulted in him winning a total of $9,962,500 from four events in the Saudi-backed league.

After hitting his mark, the American golfer commented:

“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line. I got some unlucky breaks [on No. 18] the first time around. It owed me one and I got it.”

Dustin Johnson beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri in the playoffs to lift the trophy, becoming the first American to win a LIV Golf event. With regards to his historic win and the LIV Golf tournament as a whole, Johnson said:

"It means a lot. Obviously, with the calibre of players that are playing, especially now on LIV, we've got great fields every week. We're going to continue to have great fields. It's probably going to even get better starting next year. But even right now our fields are unbelievable. For me, it's something new. It's something exciting."

"I'm really enjoying being out here, and we're playing at great venues and they do a wonderful job putting on the tournaments. I think you talk to any of the fans, the players, whoever, staff, they do a great job taking care of everyone and making it a great experience for everyone. I'm just really happy to be a part of it."

The next LIV Golf Invitational Series event is all set to be held in Chicago from September 16 to 18. This will be followed by the Bangkok (October 7 to 9) and Jeddah (October 14 to 16) events.

Here are the final standings of the top five teams and their respective players at the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston:

4 Aces GC – Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, and Patrick Reed Crushers – Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III Majesticks – Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Shergo Al Kurdi Iron Heads – Sihwan Kim, Phachara Khongwatmai, Kevin Na, and Sadom Kaewkanjana Torque – Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincenc, Adrian Otaegui, and Jediah Morgan

