How much was KPMG paying Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments about the Saudi-supported LIV Golf and the PGA Tour received a lot of negative feedback. His comments also had an adverse effect on his career as he was suspended by the renowned PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association).

Mickelson’s suspension by the PGA and comments about the Saudi-backed golf league are also reportedly the reasons why one of the big-four audit firms, KPMG, broke their sponsorship deal with him. His partnership with the company lasted for fourteen years, ever since 2008.

Phil Mickelson and KPMG’s deal explored

Phil Mickelson was at fault when he made derogatory comments about the Saudis and further suggested that their money had provided him with much-needed leverage, along with facilitating other golfers.

He criticized the people behind the league but at the same time hailed the LIV Golf events as a positive step. This is why KPMG ended the deal with the reputable golfer after a period of fourteen long years.

However, Phil Mickelson’s equipment deal with Callaway has not ended, and the deal that was made in 2004 is still in force. When it comes to his payments from the audit company, the exact amount paid to the defending PGA Champion cannot be ascertained for sure.

However, Forbes once revealed that the golfer was paid a handsome amount of $30 million every year by KPMG and Callaway combined.

Mickelson stated the following at a press conference:

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all. I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible. I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well.”

He also voiced his opinion against how the PGA Tour operated and went on to say:

“[LIV Golf is a] once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”

However, when asked about his decision concerning resignation from the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson was quick to add:

“I earned my lifetime membership and I don’t want to give that up, I don’t believe I should have to. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I have earned that and I don’t plan on just giving that up.”

Phil Mickelson's comments drew a lot of flak from both parties; he was eventually suspended from the PGA Tour.

The antitrust claim made by the golfer is as follows:

“On March 22, 2022, the Commissioner suspended Plaintiff Mickelson (with the opportunity to apply for reinstatement in May of 2022) for, among other alleged reasons, 'attempting to recruit players to join [LIV Golf]."

He added:

“Following an appeal, the appeals committee (a three-person committee comprised of members of the Tour Policy Board) affirmed the Commissioner’s two-month suspension. On June 20, 2022, Mr. Mickelson applied for reinstatement from the two-month suspension. The Tour denied his request, stating that Plaintiff Mickelson violated Tour regulations by participating in the LIV Golf London Invitational."

He further continued:

"In addition to denying his request for reinstatement, the Tour extended Plaintiff Mickelson’s suspension, forbidding him from seeking reinstatement to play professional golf with the Tour until March 31, 2023.”

This was also why the defending PGA Champion withdrew from the current PGA Championship. As tagged above, he also issued a public apology for his actions.

