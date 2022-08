What is the prize money of the PGA Tour 2022?

A month ago, the PGA Tour announced the schedule for the 2022-23 session. There are a total of forty-four events, four major tournaments, and three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Along with the list of competitions, the PGA Tour also unveiled the prize money. Due to the growing competitive push from the growing LIV Golf series, the total purse was fixed at a whopping $415 million. The LIV series, on the other hand, has a prize pool of $405 million spread over fourteen different events and is set to be held in 2023.

PGA Tour – Prize money and bonuses

Rex Hoggard @RexHoggardGC The PGA Tour announces 2022-23 schedule with 47 events and dramatically increased purses. The PGA Tour announces 2022-23 schedule with 47 events and dramatically increased purses. https://t.co/9oz8cXWzM5

Over and above the $415 million, there is an extra $145 million as a bonus when it comes to PGA Tour events. The prize money awarded by just the FedEx Cup playoff events stands at $75 million.

Here are all the PGA Tour competitions and their respective payouts:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Winner’s payout – $1.5 million

Sony Open in Hawaii

Winner’s payout – $1.4 million

The American Express

Winner’s payout – $1.4 million

Farmers Insurance Open

Winner’s payout – $1.5 million

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Winner’s payout – $1.6 million

WM Phoenix Open

Winner’s payout – $1.5 million

The Genesis Invitational

Winner’s payout – $2.2 million

The Honda Classic

Winner’s payout – $1.4 million

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Total purse – $12 million

Winner’s payout – $2.2 million

Players Championship

Total purse – $20 million

Winner’s payout – $3.6 million

Valspar Championship

Total purse – $7.8 million

Winner’s payout – $1.4 million

WGC-Dell Technologies World Match Play

Total purse – $12 million

Winner’s payout – $2.1 million

Valero Texas Open

Total purse – $8.6 million

Winner’s payout – $1.5 million

Masters

Total purse – $15 million

Winner’s payout – $2.7 million

RBC Heritage

Total purse – $8 million

Winner’s payout – $1.4 million

Zurich Classic

Total purse – $8.3 million

Winner’s payout – $2.4 (1.2+1.2) million

Mexico Open

Total purse – $7.3 million

Winner’s payout – $1.3 million

Wells Fargo Championship

Total purse – $9 million

Winner’s payout – $1.6 million

AT&T Byron Nelson

Total purse – $9.1 million

Winner’s payout – $1.6 million

PGA Championship

Total purse – $15 million

Winner’s payout – $2.7 million

Charles Schwab Challenge

Total purse – $8.4 million

Winner’s payout – $1.5 million

The Memorial Tournament

Total purse – $12 million

Winner’s payout – $2.16 million

RBC Canadian Open

Total purse – $8.7 million

Winner’s payout – $1.566 million

U.S Open

Total purse – $17.5 million

Winner’s payout – $3.15 million

Travelers Championship

Total purse – $8.3 million

Winner’s payout – $1.494 million

John Deere Classic

Total purse – $7.1 million

Winner’s payout – $1.278 million

Genesis Scottish Open

Total purse – $8 million

Winner’s payout – $1.44 million

British Open

Total purse – $14 million

Winner’s payout – $2.5 million

3M Open

Total purse – $7.5 million

Winner’s payout – $1.35 million

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Total purse – $8.4 million

Winner’s payout – $1.512 million

Wyndham Championship

Total purse – $7.3 million

Winner’s payout – $1.34 million

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Total purse – $15 million

Winner’s payout – $2.7 million

BMW Championship

Total purse – $15 million

Winner’s payout – $2.7 million

PGA Tour 2022 earners' list

Here is the money earned by the top ten golfers via the PGA Tour so far this season:

Scottie Scheffler - $14,046,910

Cameron Smith - $10,107,898

Will Zalatoris - $9,405,082

Patrick Cantlay - $9,369,605

Rory Mcllroy - $8,654,566

Xander Schauffele - $7,427,299

Sam Burns - $7,073,986

Matt Fitzpatrick - $7,012,672

Justin Thomas - $6,829,576

Cameron Young - $6,520,598

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar