Why did Scottie Scheffler wear Tiger Woods's shirt and shoes? American golfer on why he looks up to the legend

Every golf enthusiast knows that the current reigning golfer is Scottie Scheffler. He took part in the 2022 BMW Championship and secured the third position. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay picked up the trophy, followed by Scott Stallings.

As of this month, Scottie Scheffler currently ranks number 1 per the Official World Golf Ranking. Ever since the beginning of his professional career in 2018, he has won four PGA Tour, two European Tour, and two Kom Ferry Tour tournaments.

Scottie Scheffler’s tribute to Tiger Woods

Scheffler’s recent win at the Masters Tournament in April 2022 made quite a bit of noise. The golf community applauded his latest win as he became the first golfer since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to have won as many as four events in a particular season in the last six starts.

The 86th Masters was the fourth tournament he won this season after the VM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. After winning the Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler did not shy away from expressing how Tiger Woods, an American golf legend, has been his inspiration:

“Tiger on the golf course is just ridiculous. He’s done so much for the game of golf. I spoke about it a little bit at the beginning of the week, we are so glad to have him back out here. He is the needle for the game of golf. He has completely changed the PGA Tour from when he came on 25 years ago.”

The young American golfer also shared that he wore Tiger Woods’s shoes and shirt while competing in the Masters Tournament. He commented:

“Oh, yeah! I played Tiger’s irons, wore his shoes, wore his shirt this week.”

Not just gears, Scottie Scheffler also shared how he followed Woods’s tactic to perform well in the said tournament:

"And his YouTube clips are such an inspiration for me. I remember watching the highlights of him winning (the Masters) in ’97, kind of running away with it, and he never really broke his concentration. That’s something that I reminded myself of today. I tried not to look up. I tried to keep my head down and just keep doing what I was doing because I didn’t want to break my concentration. The minute I did was on 18 green when I finally got on there and I had a five-shot lead and was like, all right, now I can enjoy this. And you saw the results of that.”

Tiger Woods has also praised the world number one in the past. At the Masters Tournament, he stated the following:

“We all wish we had that two-three month window when we get hot, and hopefully majors fall somewhere along in that window… Scottie seems to be in that window right now."

Scottie Scheffler also wore Tiger Woods shoes during his first win this season. At the VM Phoenix Open earlier this year, Scheffler sported the golfer’s iconic white Nike shoes.

