 LIV Golf Chicago: Schedule, location, players & more details

After a successful outing in Boston, the LIV Golf Invitational Series now heads to Chicago. The fifth event of the inaugural LIV Golf season will be underway later this week. The event, taking place just outside Chicago, Illinois, at Rich Harvest Farms, will take place between September 16 and September 18.

A total of 48 players will travel to the Chicago course. Plat at the LIV Golf event in Chicago is scheduled to begin at 1.00 pm (local time). The organizers will look to replicate the success of the fourth leg event of the LIV Golf tournament held from September 2-4 at The International, Boston.

The event will be live streamed on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, and YouTube for the public.

Players head to Chicago for the fifth leg of the LIV Golf season

While defending champion Dustin Johnson will look to replicate the result, ace players like Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith will be desperate to register their maiden win. Meanwhile, players including Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch will look to make a strong comeback after their average performances at the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship last week.

Notably, a few eyes will be on David Puig as he makes his professional debut at the event. The Spaniard has replaced Adrian Otaegui in the competition.

Apart from Puig, Henrik Stenson will return to the course in Chicago. He was forced to withdraw from the event in Boston after a bout with Vertigo. The rest of the field remains the same with players including Boston runner-up Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri making their second-ever appearances at the LIV Golf series.

It is safe to say that Boston winner Dustin Johnson will have to bring his A-game to defend the title. He is expected to face immaculate pressure from the Hy Flyers team that has Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale itching for victory. However, Johnson’s 4 Aces featuring Johnson himself, Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez remain the strongest on the roster.

Teams for the Chicago event:

4 Aces - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Cleeks - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

Crushers - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

HY Flyers - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Majesticks - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Niblicks - Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

Punch - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones

Smash - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Torque - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, David Puig, Jediah Morgan

The controversial series will continue to have people’s attention as it begins to get to the end. Having announced a total of eight events in its first season, the Saudi Arabian private investment firm-backed league looks far from the final results yet. The LIV Golf event will have all eyes on it as the golf civil war continues.

Following the event at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, LIV players will head to Stonehill Bangkok, Thailand for their sixth stop of the season. The event will take place from October 7-9.

The Royal Greens, Jeddah event in Saudi Arabia on October 14-16 will follow. The inaugural season finale will take place at the Trump National in Miami, Florida from October 27-30.

Edited by Ankush Das