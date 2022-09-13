"That’s hypocritical as ever" - Patrick Reed slams Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel over 'insulting' comments

The LIV Golf-PGA Tour rivalry continued on Monday (September 12) as Patrick Reed hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel.

McIlroy and Horschel had commented on LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Reed has now dubbed the comments as 'insulting' to the players and has slammed the PGA Tour backers.

Last week, as many as 17 LIV Golf players took part in the BMW PGA Championship 2022. All eyes were on these players as the event came amidst the golf civil war.

Interestingly, golfers Billy Horschel and Rory McIlroy took on the Saudi-backed league players and said that they couldn’t be allowed to play. While McIlroy passed jokes on the athletes for being at a DP Tour event, Horschel said they shouldn’t have been there as they were 'hypocrites'.

BMW PGA Championship - Day Four

Patrick Reed hits back at McIlroy and Horschel

Reed has now slammed the duo of McIlroy and Horschel. Speaking about the situation, Reed called out the PGA Tour backers for being 'hypocritical' for targeting LIV Golf players at the DP Tour event.

He went on to add that he was happy with the way things turned out at the event despite the attack from PGA Tour players. Speaking in an interview with The Times, Patrick Reed said:

"I feel like making those types of comments is insulting. Let’s be honest, I’ve [played the DP World Tour] more consistently than some of the Europeans on the PGA Tour, so for them to take shots at other guys, especially Billy and Rory taking shots at the LIV guys saying they shouldn’t be here — I’ve done more for this Tour than Billy has and I’ve played almost as much as Rory has for the past five years.”

Patrick Reed added:

"I was able to talk to a bunch of DP World Tour players [on Tuesday] and not a single one of them had any issue with me being here because of the support I’ve shown this tour throughout my career, throughout Covid and at smaller events as well as big events… These other guys sitting there and talking saying you can’t play two tours, that’s hypocritical as ever, these guys are playing the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour."

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Reed revealed that he was happy with the event at Wentworth. Speaking after his final round on Sunday (September 11), Reed stated that he felt no hostility and said that the LIV Golf players did feel welcome at the event.

Reed, who is an honorary lifetime member of the European Tour, added that he would return to play more DP World Tour events.

Patrick Reed @PReedGolf It’s nothing like teeing it up for the BMW at Wentworth! The crowds were great and the tournament staff did an amazing job of handling this week given the unfortunate passing of the Queen. Prayers to the Royal Family and those who were struck with grief. It’s nothing like teeing it up for the BMW at Wentworth! The crowds were great and the tournament staff did an amazing job of handling this week given the unfortunate passing of the Queen. Prayers to the Royal Family and those who were struck with grief. https://t.co/rl9CxWG4Z2

Shane Lowry wins the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship and ended a 38-month win drought on the DP World Tour. Lowry edged past Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to take the win at Wentworth.

The 35-year-old secured his sixth DP World Tour title and bagged a hefty paycheck. Notably, Lowry also took a jibe at the LIV Golf players by stating that his win was for the 'good guys'.

While McIlroy and Rahm shared the second position, Patrick Reed went on to finish a very respectable tied fifth. However, Horschel, who was defending the title, fell short and finished tied for ninth place.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar