“They are the ones that have made that decision” – Rory McIlroy on his broken relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates

Rory McIlroy, who won the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta last week, is now at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship. The event got spicy as the contingent of LIV Golf players arrived on Tuesday. Interestingly, McIlroy’s former Ryder Cup teammates are among the LIV golfers.

It’s safe to say there won’t be time wasted reminiscing fond memories between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players. Wentworth has become a boiling pot as golf’s civil war continues. LIV Golf players are competing at the BMW PGA Championship this week, to the dismay of the PGA Tour players, and there is drama all around.

One of the notable moments of the Ryder Cup for Europe last year at Whistling Straits was when Rory McIlroy broke down in tears. It was a forgettable tournament for him and his teammates. However, the ace golfer made the event special by tearing up when talking about his love for his teammates. But the emotion seems to have changed over the years as his teammates, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter decided to join LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy continues to speak against LIV defectors

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy, the face of the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. McIlroy, who resisted the financial gains of joining the Saudi-backed series, has continually slammed players who did choose LIV Golf. People are now eager to see his reaction while playing alongside his former Ryder Cup teammates.

On Wednesday, McIlroy sighed when asked about his bond with Garcia, Westwood, and Poulter. He said their relationship had been strained due to their decision to join LIV Golf.

Speaking about his bond with his former Ryder Cup teammates, Rory McIlroy said:

"I have no idea. I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute. But if you’re just talking about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team... But, like, I haven't done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. So, I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven't done anything differently."

McIlroy, a vocal critic of the LIV Golf defectors, continued his attack on them. He was almost brutal while speaking about the PGA Tour rebels at the event.

Speaking about LIV Golf players having to find their route back to traditional tours, the Northern Irishman said that they would struggle to keep up with the pace in the format.

He added:

“I’ll be trying to win a golf tournament regardless… They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday; it will be the fourth day.”

BMW PGA Championship begins today

The BMW PGA Championship 2022 is set to kick off at 6:40 am on September 8. The tournament, taking place at the Wentworth Club in England, will go on until Sunday.

The practice day action began on Tuesday, September 6, and the fourth Rolex Series event of the season had a star-studded curtain raiser on Wednesday.

The event has all eyes on it as it features the top players on the PGA Tour coming together as LIV Golf defectors for the first time. Players including FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Billy Horschel, US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and major winners Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Francesco Molinari are set to take on each other in the coming days. The event is being looked upon as a major part of the golf civil war.

