Why did Rory McIlroy break into tears during the Ryder Cup last year?

The Ryder Cup that took place in September of 2021 was mostly a forgettable competition for Team Europe. Like his teammates, Rory McIlroy fell short in the tournament.

However, the golfer from Northern Ireland did bring his A-game forth to dominate Xander Schauffele in the opening singles match. He managed to mark the victory, ending a run of five straight defeats.

What should have been a forgettable week for the team was made special by Rory McIlroy. In an emotional moment, McIlroy broke down before the television cameras. The four-time major champion was emotional about the victory and cried twice on television.

McIlroy first spoke to Sky Sports. Speaking about his game, the golfer stopped for a brief second to catch his breath before breaking down in front of the camera. The development left many surprised as it was the first time the ace golfer was seen losing composure. McIlroy broke down yet again moments later while talking to NBC.

Rory McIlroy got emotional talking about his team

The PGA Tour champ became teary-eyed and his voice cracked as he reflected on a disappointing week at the Ryder Cup. McIlroy’s emotions were justified as he recalled the heavy defeats he suffered during the tournament.

McIlroy lost his composure while speaking to on-course reporter Henni Koyack and said:

"I love being a part of this team, I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week. I'm glad I put a point on the board for Europe today but I just can't wait to get another shot at this."

"It is by far the best experience in golf, and I hope the boys and girls watching this today will aspire to play in this event, or the Solheim Cup. Because there's nothing better than being a part of a team, especially with the bond that we have in Europe."

Rory McIlroy continued:

"No matter what happens after this, I'm proud of every one of our players this week. I'm proud of our captain, our vice-captains, and I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It's been a tough week."

A highly-emotional Rory McIlroy went on to break down yet again while talking to the Golf Channel. Reiterating his views on the team’s performance that week, McIlory said:

"I'm just incredibly proud to be a part of this team, to be a team-mate of all these guys. We've had a great time. You know, it looks like it's not going to pan out the way we want on the golf course, and I've been extremely disappointed that I haven't contributed more for the team."

"It's been a tough week, but the more I play in this event, the more I realize that it's the best event in golf, bar none. I love being a part of it. I can't wait to be a part of many more.”

Following the emotional moments, Rory McIlroy went on to apologize for losing his composure on camera. Speaking about his emotional state, the golfer stated that he had never cried or gotten emotional over his individual game in the past.

McIlroy further went on to laud his fellow golfers and said that his team would make a strong comeback at the next event.

