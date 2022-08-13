What did golf star Rory McIlroy say about Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Olympics?

Simone Biles made headlines as she announced her shock withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles bowed out of the competition due to mental health problems. Considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, her decision to withdraw from the event was widely discussed.

While Biles received some criticism, many, including other athletes, came out to laud her. Golf star Rory McIlroy was one such athlete who extended his support towards Biles and supported the gymnast’s decision to prioritize her mental health.

Speaking about Simone Biles' decision, Rory McIlroy said that the pressure put on her was “massive.” He concured:

"I live in the United States and anything that came on the TV, NBC or commercials about the Olympics, it was Simone Biles, it was Simone Biles' Olympics, right? So to have the weight of, what is it, a total of six million people combined in the island of Ireland. You got 300 whatever million (in the U.S.), so the weight on her shoulders is massive.”

He also mentioned other athletes like Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who also chose their mental health over the sport, saying:

"And just as I thought Naomi Osaka was right to do what she did at the French Open and take that time off and get herself in the right place, I 100 percent agree with what Simone Biles is doing as well."

The golfer continued:

"I mean, you have to put yourself in the best position physically and mentally and to be at your best and if you don't feel like you're at that or you're in that position, then you're going to have to make those decisions. But I'm certainly very impressed with, especially those two women to do what they did and put themselves first."

It is pertinent to note that Japanese tennis star Osaka had earlier skipped the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental health problems.

Rory lauds athletes who are doing their bit in de-stigmatizing mental health issues

McIlroy also brought up the fact that athletes are expected to power through their struggles for their country, but they will not be able to perform their best if they are not in a good frame of mind. He cited:

"I think in sports there's still this notion of just like powering through it and digging in and you're not a competitor unless you get through these things. So, I think that's probably part of it. But then when you hear the most decorated Olympian ever talk about his struggles, and then probably the greatest gymnast ever talks about her struggles, then it encourages more people that have felt that way to come out and share how they felt."

Rory McIlroy has also been quite open about his mental health. He has mentioned that his “off-course happiness” balances out his life.

Michael Phelps was another athlete who was supportive of Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Olympic games. Phelps noted that he was sad about the pressure put on the athlete. The Olympic champion said the weight of the world can often be overwhelming, and that it was okay not to be okay.

