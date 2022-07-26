Why did Simone Biles receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Simone Biles recently became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This is the highest civilian honor that a citizen of the United States of America can receive.

In a ceremony on July 7, the American gymnast was awarded the medal by the President of the United States of America (POTUS), Joe Biden. While many criticized Biden’s decision to give her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, here is why she deserved it.

Why Simone Biles deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Simone Biles with one of her gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Tokyo (Image via Getty Images)

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated Olympians from the United States of America. She has a total of seven Olympic medals, five of which she won at the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo.

Due to mental health issues, Biles did withdraw from some of the events at the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, she still won a silver (Team) and a bronze medal (Balance Beam) at the tournament. With regards to pulling out of the prestigious competition, she stated:

"I say put mental health first. Because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it's OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are — rather than just battle through it."

Aside from the Olympics, Biles has also won twenty-five World Championships medals, out of which 19 are gold. The events ranged over a period of six years, from 2013 to 2018.

Simone Biles has also used her platform to talk about mental health issues and sexual harassment. She did not shy away from sharing that she was a victim of child abuse.

Back in September of 2016, Biles, along with her former U.S. national gymnastics team teammates — McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman, shared her harrowing experience with U.S. gymnastics trainer Larry Nassar.

Biles testified:

"Nelson Mandela once said, 'There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children.' It is the power of that statement that compels and empowers me to be here in front of you today."

"I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse."

Aside from being a gymnast, it is clear Simone Biles is a powerful voice when it comes to addressing sensitive topics like mental health and sexual harassment. When the POTUS honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he joked:

"I don't know how you're going to find room [for another medal]."

